Garena Free Fire codes for October 10, 2023: Get free gloo wall skins and characters

Free Fire redeem codes have remained the most popular method to acquire freebies inside the battle royale title. Employing these codes cannot be any simpler, with you only being required to sign in on the Rewards Redemption Site and enter a valid code to receive the rewards in your account. This also means players using a guest account cannot claim the codes.

Besides this, the server restrictions and the limited validity of the codes are also a few impediments you may encounter when attempting to use them. Accordingly, you will only be able to use those active codes made accessible for your particular servers.

Free Fire redeem codes for October 10, 2023

The Free Fire redeem codes offered below will give you access to free gloo wall skins and characters in the battle royale title:

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: The codes provided in the list may not work due to server-based restrictions or expiration dates.

Steps to get rewards by redeeming Free Fire codes

It would be best if you used all the Free Fire codes as quickly as possible, as these have a short validity period. Here is a detailed guide that you can follow to complete the procedure and receive the relevant rewards:

Step 1: Open the game's official Rewards Redemption Site using this link.

Choose the required platform out of the six available ones (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You will have six options to sign in: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

If you have been using a guest ID to play the game, then you should link your ID to one of the platforms before you begin the redemption process,

After entering the code, tap on the Confirm button to proceed (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once you have logged in, enter or paste all the characters of the code in its designated area and press the Confirm button to complete the procedure.

A dialog box will pop up informing you of the result. You will receive the rewards in your mailbox within 24 hours of a successful redemption. However, you cannot solve the errors due to limited validity or server restrictions. Your only option in these cases will be to wait for the developers to release new codes.

