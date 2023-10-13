Free Fire
  • home icon
  • Free Fire
  • Garena Free Fire codes for October 13, 2023: Get free vouchers and costume bundles

Garena Free Fire codes for October 13, 2023: Get free vouchers and costume bundles

By Nishant Thakkar
Modified Oct 13, 2023 09:24 IST
The Free Fire redeem codes offered will give you free rewards inside the game (Image via Sportskeeda)
The Free Fire redeem codes offered will give you free rewards in the game (Image via Garena/Sportskeeda)

Free Fire redeem codes have allowed players to get in-game items without spending a single penny. They offer a range of rewards, including costumes, emotes, vouchers, skins, and sometimes even diamonds. However, they aren’t always available, as Garena releases them occasionally for the title's different servers.

After a new redeem code is released, players must utilize it as quickly as possible since it might expire soon. In addition, they should remember that they can only use the redeem codes released for their specific servers.

Free Fire redeem codes for October 13, 2023

You can get vouchers and costume bundles at no cost by employing the Free Fire redeem codes below:

Vouchers

  • HHNAT6VKQ9R7
  • TDK4JWN6RD6
  • HFNSJ6W74Z48
  • XFW4Z6Q882WY
  • E2F86ZREMK49
  • 2FG94YCW9VMV
  • FFDBGQWPNHJX
  • 4TPQRDQJHVP4
  • WD2ATK3ZEA55
  • V44ZZ5YY7CBS

Costume bundles

  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G
  • B3G7A22TWDR7X
  • FF7MUY4ME6SC
  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Note: These Free Fire redeem codes might not function for everyone as a result of the unknown expiry dates and server restrictions.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes on the redemption website

The Rewards Redemption Site is the official website where you can use all the redeem codes released for the battle royale title. Listed below are simple steps you can follow to get rewards via these codes:

Step 1: Search for Free Fire’s Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. The website’s URL is https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Any one of these six login options must be utilized (Image via Garena)
Any one of these six login options must be utilized (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Choose a platform from the six choices available on the Rewards Redemption Site, depending on which is linked to your in-game ID, and log in. Here are the choices:

  • Facebook
  • VK
  • Google
  • Huawei ID
  • Apple ID
  • X (Twitter)

Since guest account holders cannot utilize the Rewards Redemption Site, they must link their accounts to any of the platforms specified above. They can do so via the settings in the battle royale title.

You should correctly place the redeem code and then tap &quot;Confirm&quot; (Image via Garena)
You should correctly place the redeem code and then tap "Confirm" (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Accurately enter a redeem code into the text field on the screen. You can then click the “Confirm” button.

If all goes well, the rewards of the redeem code you entered will be delivered to your in-game account in 24 hours.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...