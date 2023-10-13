Garena Free Fire codes for October 13, 2023: Get free vouchers and costume bundles

Free Fire redeem codes have allowed players to get in-game items without spending a single penny. They offer a range of rewards, including costumes, emotes, vouchers, skins, and sometimes even diamonds. However, they aren’t always available, as Garena releases them occasionally for the title's different servers.

After a new redeem code is released, players must utilize it as quickly as possible since it might expire soon. In addition, they should remember that they can only use the redeem codes released for their specific servers.

Free Fire redeem codes for October 13, 2023

You can get vouchers and costume bundles at no cost by employing the Free Fire redeem codes below:

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

HFNSJ6W74Z48

XFW4Z6Q882WY

E2F86ZREMK49

2FG94YCW9VMV

FFDBGQWPNHJX

4TPQRDQJHVP4

WD2ATK3ZEA55

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Note: These Free Fire redeem codes might not function for everyone as a result of the unknown expiry dates and server restrictions.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes on the redemption website

The Rewards Redemption Site is the official website where you can use all the redeem codes released for the battle royale title. Listed below are simple steps you can follow to get rewards via these codes:

Step 1: Search for Free Fire’s Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. The website’s URL is https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Any one of these six login options must be utilized (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Choose a platform from the six choices available on the Rewards Redemption Site, depending on which is linked to your in-game ID, and log in. Here are the choices:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

X (Twitter)

Since guest account holders cannot utilize the Rewards Redemption Site, they must link their accounts to any of the platforms specified above. They can do so via the settings in the battle royale title.

You should correctly place the redeem code and then tap "Confirm" (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Accurately enter a redeem code into the text field on the screen. You can then click the “Confirm” button.

If all goes well, the rewards of the redeem code you entered will be delivered to your in-game account in 24 hours.

