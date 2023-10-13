Garena Free Fire codes for October 13, 2023: Get free vouchers and costume bundles

Free Fire redeem codes have allowed players to get in-game items without spending a single penny. They offer a range of rewards, including costumes, emotes, vouchers, skins, and sometimes even diamonds. However, they aren’t always available, as Garena releases them occasionally for the title's different servers.
After a new redeem code is released, players must utilize it as quickly as possible since it might expire soon. In addition, they should remember that they can only use the redeem codes released for their specific servers.
Free Fire redeem codes for October 13, 2023
You can get vouchers and costume bundles at no cost by employing the Free Fire redeem codes below:
Vouchers
- HHNAT6VKQ9R7
- TDK4JWN6RD6
- HFNSJ6W74Z48
- XFW4Z6Q882WY
- E2F86ZREMK49
- 2FG94YCW9VMV
- FFDBGQWPNHJX
- 4TPQRDQJHVP4
- WD2ATK3ZEA55
- V44ZZ5YY7CBS
Costume bundles
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
Note: These Free Fire redeem codes might not function for everyone as a result of the unknown expiry dates and server restrictions.
How to use Free Fire redeem codes on the redemption website
The Rewards Redemption Site is the official website where you can use all the redeem codes released for the battle royale title. Listed below are simple steps you can follow to get rewards via these codes:
Step 1: Search for Free Fire’s Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. The website’s URL is https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Choose a platform from the six choices available on the Rewards Redemption Site, depending on which is linked to your in-game ID, and log in. Here are the choices:
- VK
- Huawei ID
- Apple ID
- X (Twitter)
Since guest account holders cannot utilize the Rewards Redemption Site, they must link their accounts to any of the platforms specified above. They can do so via the settings in the battle royale title.
Step 3: Accurately enter a redeem code into the text field on the screen. You can then click the “Confirm” button.
If all goes well, the rewards of the redeem code you entered will be delivered to your in-game account in 24 hours.
