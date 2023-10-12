Garena Free Fire codes for October 12, 2023: Get free skins and pets

Redeem codes have saved the Free Fire community thousands of diamonds by offering a variety of free in-game rewards. Garena drops new redeem codes for the game on a regular basis, with each one only valid for a limited time. Furthermore, they all have server constraints, and you can only use the ones released for your specific server.

If you have a working redeem code to use, you can go to the Rewards Redemption Site and enter it there to get rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes for October 12, 2023

Using the Free Fire redeem codes below will net you free skins and pets in the battle royale title:

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

WLSGJXS5KFYR

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11NJN5YS3E

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF10617KGUF9

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11DAKX4WHV

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

Note: As the Free Fire redeem codes mentioned above feature unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may not function for everyone.

Guide on how to make use of Free Fire redeem codes

The steps listed below should help you get rewards using FF redeem codes:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser.

The necessary login choice out of the six available ones must be utilized (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Choose a platform associated with your in-game Free Fire account to sign in. You can pick one of the following:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

X (Formerly Twitter)

Guest account holders aren’t eligible to use redeem codes on the website. In case you own such an account, you must link it to any one of the platforms listed above.

Step 3: Enter a redeem code accurately in the text field. You can copy and paste it to avoid errors.

Tap "Confirm" after you insert the relevant redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Upon entering the redeem code correctly, click on the “Confirm” button.

Following successful redemption, the exclusive rewards of the redeem code will be sent to your account in 24 hours. You can collect them via the in-game mail.

