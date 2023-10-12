Garena Free Fire codes for October 12, 2023: Get free skins and pets

Redeem codes have saved the Free Fire community thousands of diamonds by offering a variety of free in-game rewards. Garena drops new redeem codes for the game on a regular basis, with each one only valid for a limited time. Furthermore, they all have server constraints, and you can only use the ones released for your specific server.
If you have a working redeem code to use, you can go to the Rewards Redemption Site and enter it there to get rewards.
Free Fire redeem codes for October 12, 2023
Using the Free Fire redeem codes below will net you free skins and pets in the battle royale title:
Skins
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- SARG886AV5GR
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- FF10617KGUF9
- FF11WFNPP956
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- FF119MB3PFA5
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- ZYPPXWRWIAHD
Pets
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
- ZZATXB24QES8
- U8S47JGJH5MG
- FFIC33NTEUKA
Note: As the Free Fire redeem codes mentioned above feature unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may not function for everyone.
Guide on how to make use of Free Fire redeem codes
The steps listed below should help you get rewards using FF redeem codes:
Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser.
Step 2: Choose a platform associated with your in-game Free Fire account to sign in. You can pick one of the following:
- VK
- Huawei ID
- Apple ID
- X (Formerly Twitter)
Guest account holders aren’t eligible to use redeem codes on the website. In case you own such an account, you must link it to any one of the platforms listed above.
Step 3: Enter a redeem code accurately in the text field. You can copy and paste it to avoid errors.
Step 4: Upon entering the redeem code correctly, click on the “Confirm” button.
Following successful redemption, the exclusive rewards of the redeem code will be sent to your account in 24 hours. You can collect them via the in-game mail.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.