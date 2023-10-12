Free Fire
  • home icon
  • Free Fire
  • Garena Free Fire codes for October 12, 2023: Get free skins and pets

Garena Free Fire codes for October 12, 2023: Get free skins and pets

By Nishant Thakkar
Modified Oct 12, 2023 07:47 IST
The Free Fire redeem codes provided will give you free rewards (Image via Sportskeeda)
The Free Fire redeem codes provided will give you free rewards (Image via Sportskeeda)

Redeem codes have saved the Free Fire community thousands of diamonds by offering a variety of free in-game rewards. Garena drops new redeem codes for the game on a regular basis, with each one only valid for a limited time. Furthermore, they all have server constraints, and you can only use the ones released for your specific server.

If you have a working redeem code to use, you can go to the Rewards Redemption Site and enter it there to get rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes for October 12, 2023

Using the Free Fire redeem codes below will net you free skins and pets in the battle royale title:

Skins

  • MCPTFNXZF4TA
  • FF11HHGCGK3B
  • WLSGJXS5KFYR
  • YXY3EGTLHGJX
  • FF10GCGXRNHY
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • B6IYCTNH4PV3
  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • FF1164XNJZ2V
  • FF11NJN5YS3E
  • W0JJAFV3TU5E
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • Y6ACLK7KUD1N
  • FF10617KGUF9
  • FF11WFNPP956
  • ZRJAPH294KV5
  • FF119MB3PFA5
  • FF11DAKX4WHV
  • ZYPPXWRWIAHD

Pets

  • VNY3MQWNKEGU
  • ZZATXB24QES8
  • U8S47JGJH5MG
  • FFIC33NTEUKA

Note: As the Free Fire redeem codes mentioned above feature unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may not function for everyone.

Guide on how to make use of Free Fire redeem codes

The steps listed below should help you get rewards using FF redeem codes:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser.

The necessary login choice out of the six available ones must be utilized (Image via Garena)
The necessary login choice out of the six available ones must be utilized (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Choose a platform associated with your in-game Free Fire account to sign in. You can pick one of the following:

  • Facebook
  • VK
  • Google
  • Huawei ID
  • Apple ID
  • X (Formerly Twitter)

Guest account holders aren’t eligible to use redeem codes on the website. In case you own such an account, you must link it to any one of the platforms listed above.

Step 3: Enter a redeem code accurately in the text field. You can copy and paste it to avoid errors.

Tap &quot;Confirm&quot; after you insert the relevant redeem code (Image via Garena)
Tap "Confirm" after you insert the relevant redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Upon entering the redeem code correctly, click on the “Confirm” button.

Following successful redemption, the exclusive rewards of the redeem code will be sent to your account in 24 hours. You can collect them via the in-game mail.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...