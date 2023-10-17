Garena Free Fire codes for October 17, 2023: Get free pets and emotes

Redeem codes are immensely helpful for Free Fire players. They offer them an opportunity to obtain a range of free items, such as skins, pets, emotes, and costumes, which usually cost diamonds in-game. Garena has created a portal called the Rewards Redemption Site to simplify the process of using redeem codes.

However, redeem codes have short validity periods and server restrictions. This is why they must be used as soon as possible.

Free Fire redeem codes for October 17, 2023

Here's a list of Free Fire redeem codes that will reward free pets and emotes in the game:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Note: Since the redeem codes above possess undisclosed server restrictions and expiry dates, they may not work for everyone.

Guide on using FF redeem codes

You can easily enter redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site and get the rewards delivered to your account. Here's how to do so:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site. The portal is available at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Use the login choice linked to your account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: When you get to the website, you will see six platforms on the screen. Use the one linked to your Free Fire account to sign in.

Step 3: A text box will appear after you log in. You can enter an FF redeem code here.

You can press "Confirm" to proceed with the redemption (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Hit the “Confirm” button underneath the text field. If everything goes well, the rewards will automatically get sent to your account. You can find them in the in-game mail section.

It is important to note that the rewards can take up to 24 hours to get deposited into your account. Another thing to keep in mind is that guest accounts cannot be used on the Rewards Redemption Site. Your account should always be linked to a platform.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.