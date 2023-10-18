Garena Free Fire codes for October 18, 2023: Get free costume bundles and gun skins

Cosmetics like costumes and skins are some of the most sought-after items in Free Fire. They enhance the visual aspect of the battle royale title, which is why many players spend loads of diamonds to procure them. Developer Garena sometimes gives away such items for free via redeem codes and other methods, thereby helping the free-to-play community.

For those unaware, redeem codes consist of 12 or 16 characters. Garena generally releases them as part of livestream milestones, esports tournaments, and more. Upon redemption, they offer a wide array of rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes for October 18, 2023

You will get free costume bundles and gun skins by using the Free Fire redeem codes listed below:

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B3G7A22TWDR7X

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW3D28VZD6

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

UVX9PYZV54AC

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

NPYFATT3HGSQ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FF10617KGUF9

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FF11NJN5YS3E

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes listed above might not function for everyone due to unknown expiry dates and server restrictions.

Process of using Free Fire redeem codes

You can obtain rewards from FF redeem codes by following these simple instructions:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site. You can manually search for the website or directly go to “reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en”.

Utilize the right platform to sign in to the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: From the list of platforms you see on the screen, use the one linked to your in-game account to sign in.

Guest accounts aren’t a valid choice on the Rewards Redemption Site. In case you have one, go to the in-game settings and link the account to one of the platforms available on the website.

Step 3: Type an FF redeem code into the text field that appears on your screen after you log in. Make sure you enter it without any errors.

Tap on "Confirm" to complete the redemption (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click on the “Confirm” button. A dialog box displaying the status of redemption will appear on the screen.

If you've done everything right, you can open the battle royale game and claim the rewards from the mail section. However, in case of a failed redemption (due to expiry or server restrictions), you will not be able to use the redeem code you entered anymore. Instead, you will have to wait for Garena to release new redeem codes that you can use.

