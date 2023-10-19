Free Fire
  • home icon
  • Free Fire
  • Garena Free Fire codes for October 19, 2023: Get free vouchers and characters

Garena Free Fire codes for October 19, 2023: Get free vouchers and characters

By Nishant Thakkar
Modified Oct 19, 2023 06:43 IST
The redeem codes offered below are a great way to earn free rewards (Image via Sportskeeda)
The redeem codes offered below are a great way to earn free rewards (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are multiple methods to obtain free rewards in Free Fire, with redeem codes emerging as the most effective. These codes are simple to use, and gamers only need to redeem them on the Rewards Redemption Site to get the appropriate rewards on their accounts. They provide various items, such as vouchers, characters, skins, outfits, and even the in-game currency, diamonds.

Over the years, Garena has distributed tons of unique codes to cater to the game's global audience. Each code consists of 12 or 16 characters, including both numbers and letters.

Free Fire redeem codes for October 19, 2023

Here is a list of Free Fire redeem codes you can use to get vouchers and characters in the game:

Vouchers

  • HHNAT6VKQ9R7
  • TDK4JWN6RD6
  • HFNSJ6W74Z48
  • 2FG94YCW9VMV
  • FFDBGQWPNHJX
  • 4TPQRDQJHVP4
  • WD2ATK3ZEA55
  • V44ZZ5YY7CBS
  • XFW4Z6Q882WY
  • E2F86ZREMK49

Characters

  • PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: The codes mentioned above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not work for everyone.

Detailed process of using Free Fire redeem codes

You should visit the designated Rewards Redemption Site to use codes and receive free FF rewards in your account. Here's how you can use the website:

Step 1: Launch a web browser and search for the game's official Rewards Redemption Site.

Select the right login option to go ahead (Image via Garena)
Select the right login option to go ahead (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The website will display six login choices, and you should choose the platform that is linked to your FF account. The following are the options you will see:

  • Facebook
  • VK
  • Google
  • Apple ID
  • Huawei ID
  • X

The developers have mentioned that guest accounts aren’t a valid choice on the Rewards Redemption Site, and it is necessary to have a linked account. As a result, you will not be able to use guest accounts for the purpose of using the codes.

Enter the code and hit the Confirm button (Image via Garena)
Enter the code and hit the Confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You should enter the correct FF redeem code and click the Confirm button. This will initiate the redemption, and you will find a dialog box mentioning whether or not it was successful.

Step 4: If the redemption is successful, you can open the game and retrieve the exclusive rewards from the in-game mail section.

You should note that the rewards of the codes can take up to 24 hours to get delivered.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Satish
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...