Garena Free Fire codes for October 20, 2023: Get free room cards and skins

Players who don't see the value in spending real money on in-game diamonds make up a sizable portion of the Free Fire community. However, their desire to acquire exclusive items in the title prompts them to search for ways to get them for free. One of the most effective methods is using redeem codes, which Garena occasionally releases.

To utilize a working redeem code, players can simply visit the Rewards Redemption Site. After entering it there, the associated rewards will be delivered to their in-game accounts.

Free Fire redeem codes for October 20, 2023

You can use the Free Fire redeem codes below to receive room cards and skins in the game for free:

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11DAKX4WHV

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11NJN5YS3E

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF10617KGUF9

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF119MB3PFA5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Note: You should know that the Free Fire redeem codes above possess unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. This means that they may not work for everyone.

How to use redeem codes

Follow this guide to utilize Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Open a web browser and head to the Rewards Redemption Site, accessible at this URL: https://reward.ff.garena.com.

The login option utilized must be linked to your in-game account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in using the service/platform linked to your in-game ID. There are six options to choose from: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and X.

Bear in mind that guest accounts are not eligible for the redemption process. They must be linked to one of the supported services/platforms via the settings menu in the title. You will be able to use redeem codes as soon as you link your guest account.

Step 3: When you finish logging in, you will find a text field where you should input an active redeem code. It is imperative to accurately enter the code, as any mistakes will lead to an unsuccessful redemption.

Tap "Confirm" after you input the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Tap the "Confirm" button. A notice about the redemption status will pop up.

After successful redemption, the rewards associated with the entered redeem code will be available for retrieval in the in-game mail section.

