Free Fire ID unban: Steps to appeal and more

Free Fire has its fair share of problems involving hackers, cheaters, and other toxic players that compromise the game’s competitive integrity. To address these issues and ensure fair gameplay, this title's developers have decided to permanently ban the IDs of players found to violate the game's terms of service. This, however, can be problematic since ethical fans might find themselves banned due to various errors.

Because of this, Garena allows players to appeal against such suspensions through its official support website. Connecting with the Customer Support Team is worth a shot if you believe you are innocent and were unbanned unfairly.

Steps to contact support for Free Fire ID unban

Free Fire players can be banned temporarily or permanently, depending on the severity of their offenses. The developers will suspend gamers for using unauthorized programs, modifying this game's files, bug abuse, verbal abuse, and even teaming up with other players to get an advantage. You may appeal against such bans by following these instructions:

Step 1: Use the link below to browse through Free Fire’s official support website.

Support website: Click here

Step 2: Sign in to your account via the platform associated with it.

You should complete the login using the necessary option (Image via Garena)

The options available on the website are:

Facebook

Twitter

VK

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Google

Since signing in on the support website is mandatory to submit your request, guest users will be ineligible for this process.

Step 3: Click on your account in the top-right corner and click the Submit Request option to access a new interface.

Tap on the "Submit a Request" button emerging on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Select your in-game concern — Ban Appeal in this case.

Choose Ban Appeal from the list of the available options (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Offer a reason as to why you think your suspension was unfair and attach a screenshot of that message. Tick the Privacy Policy check box and press the submit button to send in the ticket.

You will soon hear back from the developers. Although not guaranteed, a ban may be reversed if you make a genuine case.

Reasons why your Free Fire account can be banned?

There are several reasons for which accounts can get banned (Image via Garena)

The following activities can get your Free Fire account banned. Hence, you should refrain from indulging in such acts:

Use of unauthorized programs, including skin modes

Modifying, tampering, or editing the game client, servers, or game data

Being reported by multiple players and detected for abnormal gameplay

Verbal abuse

Teaming up

Queuing up with hackers

Trading of account

Garena has a zero-tolerance policy, especially against hackers. If your account is caught cheating, then it will be permanently banned. Thus, it is better to be safe than sorry and refrain from engaging in illicit activities.

