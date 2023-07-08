Free Fire help center: How to submit a new request in July 2023

Garena regularly updates Free Fire to offer seamless gameplay to players worldwide. However, there may be instances where users face hiccups for various reasons like payment issues, account-related concerns, and more. Keeping all this in mind, the developers have established a special help center that offers FAQs pertaining to numerous problems.

Besides the FAQs, the dedicated help center also provides an option to submit a request that the game’s support will eventually review. Making a request is pretty simple, and gamers can achieve the same without much effort.

All the required details on submitting a new request in the game’s help center are provided in the section below.

Disclaimer: Due to a ban applied to Free Fire, players from India are recommended not to play the game on their mobile devices. They can, however, continue enjoying the MAX version of the battle royale title since the same was not prohibited in the nation.

Guide on how to submit a new request in Free Fire’s help center (July 2022)

Listed below are the steps that you may follow to submit a request to the Free Fire help center:

Step 1: To get started, you should visit the official support website that Garena has created. You will be able to find it here.

You will be offered six login options on the particular website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Following your arrival on the website, you may tap on the “Sign In” button and perform the login with the platform you have connected to your Free Fire account. You will have six options for login purposes: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

You will have to tap on the "Submit A Request" button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once you complete the login, tap on your name and click on the “Submit A Request” button. You will get redirected to a form where you must select the appropriate issue based on your concern.

You can submit a request for the following concerns:

Ban Appeal

Account Related Concern

Negative Diamonds

Game Concern

Payment Issue

Bug Report

You will be able to send your requests for these reasons (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After selecting the required issue, several text fields appear on the screen. Each issue will have the relevant text field appearing, and you must input the information into the same carefully.

Some issues will require you to attach the attachments needed as proof.

Click on the "Submit" button after you fill in all the required text fields (Image via Garena)

Step 5: As the last step, click the “Submit” button to send your request. The support team will soon review your request, and you will shortly receive an answer.

It is worth noting that you must enter the information accurately and in English, or else your request to the Free Fire help center will not be considered. Furthermore, you can navigate to the “My Requests” section to check the request’s status. It will display all your requests as well as their status.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes