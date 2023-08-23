Is there any Free Fire Unban date in India?

After a prolonged absence of more than a year, fans of Garena’s Battle Royale title have grown excited with the rumors of Free Fire unban in India. At the time of its ban, Free Fire was one of the most successful BR titles in the country, alongside BGMI. Therefore, as Garena signed two memoranda of understanding (MOU) with the UP government and Yotta Data Services, a Hiranandani group company, the rumors of the game's unban in India have grown stronger despite any concrete news.

Diptanshu Saini, the co-founder of Chemin Esports, one of the most well-known organizations in the scene, backed up the rumors with a series of Instagram stories a month ago. Besides, the gaming community is also hopeful that after BGMI's unban, Garena’s BR title could also return to India. So, this article will try to find out if there is any confirmed return date of the title in the country.

When will Free Fire come back? Is there a Free Fire unban date yet?

Expand Tweet

Garena hasn’t made any official statement regarding the return of the battle royale title in the country. However, the two MOUs that Garena signed with the UP government and Yotta Data Services also indicated positive attitudes towards a possible Free Fire unban in India.

The Instagram story of Diptanshu Saini has sparked rumors regarding the Free Fire unban (Image via Garena)

Diptanshu Saini, the co-founder of Chemin Esports, uploaded their FFPL trophy on his Instagram story with the caption that the wait is now over, implying the game might return shortly in the country. He also confirmed exclusively to Sportskeeda that the game will return in India with the launch of the MAX version of the title.

Expand Tweet

Since the restriction was only applied to the original battle royale title, Free Fire MAX, which offers similar gameplay, never disappeared from the digital storefronts. Besides, as can be seen from the tweet above, Garena has also confirmed all but two of the slots per region for FFWS 2023. With the recent progress of the event, there is a widespread belief in the community that this could be to accommodate Indian teams following their return.

The Indian government banned a few Chinese applications from digital storefronts in February 2022, including some popular games like PUBG and Free Fire. The announcement left the fans devastated. Garena already announced the upcoming esports tournaments for the year, which also got canceled after this announcement. However, since Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) recently returned to the market, a Free Fire unban is also possible now.

Be it the reintroduction of Garena’s BR title or the relaunch of the MAX Version, it will give new wings to the esports scene of the country.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.