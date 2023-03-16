Free Fire MAX OB39 update maintenance schedule announced

The Free Fire OB39 Advance Server is all set to conclude today, which subsequently commences the countdown for the highly anticipated official update that's scheduled to go live on March 22. The developers have already confirmed its release date and highlighted some of the key features that players can look forward to.

Going one step further, Garena has even announced the maintenance schedule for the popular game's upcoming update. Fortunately, unlike previous updates, the servers will only remain inaccessible for a few hours, following which fans should be able to try out the new features even sooner.

Free Fire MAX OB39 will officially go live on March 22, 2023

Garena unveiled the maintenance schedule details for the upcoming Free Fire MAX OB39 update in the News section of the Indian server. The post titled “OB39: 22/3 Patch” provided details about the maintenance schedule and the limitations of playing ranked matches.

The official announcement reads:

The official announcement reads:

“We will have a new patch (OB39) on March 22, 2023. The update will start at 9:30 AM (IST) on the same day. Before the OB39 update at 9:30 AM (IST), you will not be able to play any ranked matches until the maintenance is over at 11:30 AM (IST).”

Based on this message, the maintenance will begin at 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30) and is expected to last only two hours until 11:30 am (IST). During this time, players cannot play Free Fire MAX irrespective of whether they have installed the latest version or not.

In addition to this restriction, ranked matches will be inaccessible even before the maintenance begins, with players only able to start games once the servers are back online.

Free Fire MAX OB39 features

The key highlights of the current update (Image via Garena)

To the community's delight, Garena tested a truckload of new additions in the Advance Server that started earlier this month, with many of these features likely to be incorporated into the game. Additionally, developers have shared posters of important additions and changes coming to the game, which are as follows:

Option to purchase characters with gold

Maximum skill slots and levels by default for characters and pets

New option to set up presets

Skill rework: Ford, Dasha, Otho, and Xayne

New Alvaro Awaken character

CS and BR Adjustments (Super Revival Card, In-game missions, CS Daily Missions, and more)

Gameplay improvements (Improved aim precision, new team board, and more)

