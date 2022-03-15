Which is the best Free Fire character for ranked match?

Garena Free Fire has been one of the most successful battle royale titles of all time, meant exclusively for mobile. The popular BR shooter is quite impressive with its unique in-game features responsible for garnering a massive active userbase.

However, the increase in downloads has also contributed to upscaling the game's difficulty level. Consequently, ranking up in Free Fire has become increasingly challenging, and thus, the choice of characters becomes more crucial for ranked mode.

Readers should not skip the following section to know the most suitable Free Fire character for ranked matches.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Garena Free Fire: The most suitable character for ranking up in the game

It is not simple to designate the first position to any character for the ranked mode without considering different aspects like movement, weapon accuracy, defensive support, assistance during attack, survival, health, and many more.

It is a well-known fact that active abilities are far superior to their passive counterparts. One can attribute the reason behind the superiority to the massive improvement in capabilities alongside other power-ups active skills provide.

Many characters are contenders to be the most potent options for the ranked mode. These strong contenders include Alok, Skyler, Wukong, Xayne, A124, and many more, with each of them flaunting dominance regarding a specific aspect.

However, K can be the most suitable character for ranked mode. The following points will try to justify why Captain Booyah, also known as K, is the most sensible character for the ranked mode:

Why is K the best character for ranked mode?

Different levels of Master of All (Image via Garena)

K is an active ability character with a higher max EP than other characters. Moreover, his ability has two different modes -- Jiu-jitsu and Psychology -- making him an excellent character in different situations.

Jiu-jitsu mode: This mode makes K brilliant support for the team by enhancing the allies' (within 6m) EP to HP conversion.

This mode makes K brilliant support for the team by enhancing the allies' (within 6m) EP to HP conversion. Psychology mode: The continuous recovery of three EP every 2.2 seconds makes Captain a brilliant character for both attacking and defensive gameplay strategies.

Here are the upgradable attributes for Captain Booyah:

Level 1:

EP recovery interval - 2.2 seconds

Max EP - 150

Level 2:

EP recovery interval - 2 seconds

Max EP - 170

Level 3:

EP recovery interval - 1.8 seconds

Max EP - 190

Level 4:

EP recovery interval - 1.6 seconds

Max EP - 210

Level 5:

EP recovery interval - 1.4 seconds

Max EP - 230

Level 6:

EP recovery interval - 1 second

Max EP - 250

Why are other characters not at par with K?

Alok's Drop the Beat ability (Image via Garena)

The following points compare some of the best characters in the game with Captain Booyah for the ranked mode:

Alok offers a speed buff and health generation but doesn't have a long duration and thus, not superior to K.

offers a speed buff and health generation but doesn't have a long duration and thus, not superior to K. Wukong has the unique transformation skill, but the insanely high cooldown time makes him not the best character for ranked mode.

has the unique transformation skill, but the insanely high cooldown time makes him not the best character for ranked mode. Chrono used to be an excellent character, but multiple nerfs made him an ordinary character.

used to be an excellent character, but multiple nerfs made him an ordinary character. Skyler is one of the most balanced characters in Free Fire, but there are many useful active ability options for ranked matches for attacking gameplay.

is one of the most balanced characters in Free Fire, but there are many useful active ability options for ranked matches for attacking gameplay. Xayne is an underrated character as her skills make her highly useful for rush playstyle. However, like Wukong, she has an immensely high cooldown time.

is an underrated character as her skills make her highly useful for rush playstyle. However, like Wukong, she has an immensely high cooldown time. A124 is decent for rush gameplay strategy and has a lower cooldown time, but her skill is useless when players don't have an EP to convert.

Similarly, other Free Fire characters have their fair share of flaws, making them slightly inferior to Captain Booyah.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar