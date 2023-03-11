Free Fire OB39 Advance Server: APK download, Activation Code, and end date

Garena is getting ready to roll out the much-awaited Free Fire OB39 update, the second patch of the year. They have begun testing a wide array of attractive features on the Advance Server, and from its looks, it will bring in game-changing adjustments that will shape the battle royale title in the coming years.

Among the new changes being tested out in the client is the adjustment of character and pet system, where these will only have the ability irrespective of the level.

Additionally, many character abilities have been altered, and players can test all of these by installing the client.

Free Fire OB39 Advance Server is now underway

This is the timeline of the OB39 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Garena dropped the Free Fire OB39 Advance Server on March 10, 2023, and as per the official schedule, it will remain open for players to experience until March 16, 2023. Unfortunately, the client is limited to the Android platform, which means that gamers on iOS devices will eventually have to wait for the update to enjoy playing the features.

What is Activation Code, and how to get it?

Activation Code is needed to access the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Activation Code is essentially the unique code needed to access the Free Fire Advance Server. Developers give it to a limited number of users after the registration process. You may follow the steps outlined below to register and have a chance at receiving the Activation Code:

Step 1: Visit the official Advance Server website on any web browser you have present on your device.

Step 2: Upon being on the website, complete the login by employing one of the two login options available, i.e., Facebook or Google.

Use the required login option (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After completing the login, enter your email into the text field and click the Join Now button. The registration will be completed with this step.

It is not guaranteed that you will receive the Activation Code after registration as there is limited space on the Free Fire Advance Server.

Free Fire OB39 Advance Server APK download link and process

If you want to download the APK file of the OB39 Advance Server, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the Advance Server website and employ the login option you used during registration.

Step 2: Next, click the Download APK button. The download process for the APK file will commence soon.

Tap the "Download APK" to start the download (Image via Garena)

Since the APK file is 889 MB, you must ensure sufficient storage space is available on your mobile device.

Step 3: Once the file is downloaded, install it on your device and then open it. You can subsequently sign in as a guest and enter the Activation Code to test out the features of the Advance Server.

Since this is a step server, you may encounter bugs and glitches while playing. It is suggested that you report them so the developers can resolve the same before the update’s final release.

Disclaimer: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players are advised to refrain from playing the battle royale title or its Advance Server. They can, however, engage in the MAX version since it wasn’t included on the list of prohibited applications.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes