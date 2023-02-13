5 best Free Fire character abilities (February 2023)

Garena Free Fire allows players to select a character to serve as the foundation for their in-game avatar, imparting a degree of versatility to the gaming experience. These characters play an important role in Free Fire matches, as they are imbued with special abilities that players can leverage to gain an edge on the virtual battlefield.

The Free Fire universe presently comprises 39 characters, each of which — except the default characters — possesses unique abilities that can be utilized to the player's advantage.

Disclaimer: Indian players should refrain from playing Free Fire due to government-imposed restrictions.

DJ Alok, Wukong, and 3 Free Fire characters with useful abilities

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok (Image by Garena)

DJ Alok, a well-renowned character in the Free Fire universe, is a sought-after pick among players in Rank Mode due to his exceptional ability, Drop the Beat. This ability creates a five-meter aura that replenishes allies' health at a rate of 5HP per second for five seconds.

Not only does it promote health restoration, but it also augments allies' movement speed by a formidable 10%. The initial upgrade level alone cements DJ Alok's place on this list.

2) Captain Booyah/K

Captain Booyah K (Image by Garena)

K's mastery of jiu-jitsu is further accentuated by his formidable ability, Master of All. This ability enables K to increase his GHB EP by 50 points, resulting in a maximum EP total of 250. K's versatility is further demonstrated by his ability to switch between two modes, each providing a distinct advantage in EP potency.

In the jiu-jitsu mode, all allies within a radius of six meters receive a significant 500% boost in the conversion rate of EP. In Psychological Mode, K can replenish his EP at a rate of three points per second, allowing him to maintain a consistent and abundant EP stock.

3) Wukong

Wukong (Image by Garena)

Wukong is one of the most popular characters in Free Fire, exuding the essence of the legendary Monkey King. He possesses a remarkable survival ability known as Camouflage, which transforms him into a bush.

The ability can be upgraded to level six, at which point he will remain in his bush form for 15 seconds. While the cooldown period for this ability is 200 seconds, it can be reactivated once the player knocks down an opponent. This ability can only be activated when the player is stationary and has a cooldown period of 300 seconds.

Wukong's exceptional ability to transform into a bush provides a unique advantage on the battlefield.

4) Kelly

Kelly (Image by Garena)

Kelly is a remarkable character in Free Fire who embodies the ideal balance between practicality and versatility. As the game's speedster, Kelly leverages her nimble frame and quick reflexes to outmaneuver and outrun her opponents, making her ability indispensable in the fast-paced and unpredictable world of battle royale.

This is demonstrated through her Dash ability, which increases sprinting speed. While this ability may seem simple in nature, it has practical applications in gameplay.

Players can quickly enter and exit firefights and make more informed distance-based decisions in combat, such as sprinting towards a drop or rushing into a dangerous zone to acquire valuable items.

In short, Kelly's ability to move quickly and decisively on the battlefield provides a significant advantage.

5) Chrono

Chrono (Image by Garena)

Chrono is a highly distinctive character in Free Fire, possessing the ability to create a force field capable of blocking up to 600 damage from opposing players.

The player's movement speed within the field is also boosted by 50% for three seconds. Upon upgrading Chrono, the cooldown period can be reduced to 220 seconds, and the length of the ability can be increased to five seconds.

As described in the game, Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe and boasts the powerful Time-Turner ability. This allows him to create a barrier that protects him from 600 points of damage from enemies.

Additionally, he can still attack opponents while within the force field, making him a formidable force in the game.

