Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Amitbhai: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in 2023?

Ajjubhai and Amitbhai are two of the most accomplished Indian Free Fire content creators on YouTube. Their channels, Total Gaming and Desi Gamers stand at 34.4 million and 13.4 million subscribers, which ranks them on the list of the five most subscribed Indian content creators for the battle royale title.

The two content creators are well-known for producing highly entertaining game-related videos that feature fascinating commentary. The following section will detail their stats in the Free Fire MAX.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID number is 451012596, and his current IGN is ajjubhai94. He is placed in Silver 1 in BR-Ranked Season 32 and Platinum 1 in CS-Ranked Season 17. His stats as of February 9, 2023, are as follows:

BR Career stats

The content creator has a K/D ratio of over five in the squad matches (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has been engaged in 1051 solo matches and has outperformed his opposition 95 times to acquire a win rate of 9.03%. He has worked his way to acquire 2690 frags to receive an average K/D ratio of 2.81.

In the 1838 duo encounters, he triumphed 358 times, which resulted in a win rate of 19.47%-win rate. He has defeated 7314 opponents, which comes down to a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Finally, Ajjubhai has also featured in 12920 squad matches and succeeded in earning 3078 Booyahs, culminating in a win rate of 23.82%. He also holds a kill tally of 50056 eliminations while retaining a K/D ratio of 5.09 in the process.

BR Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has not played a single BR-Ranked game yet (Image via Garena)

The Indian content creator has not made any appearances in the current Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 32.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire Max ID and stats

Amithbhai’s Free Fire MAX ID is 206746194, and his current IGN is HackerBhai. He has accomplished Diamond 3 in BR-Ranked Season 32 while also maintaining Heroic in CS-Ranked Season 17. His current stats as on February 9, 2023, are as follows:

BR Career stats

Amitbhai has eliminated close to 27 thousand opponents in squad games alone (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has been a part of 4101 solo matches since the beginning and scored 358 Booyahs, earning him a win rate of 8.72%. He has also recorded 9774 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.61.

Desi Gamers has stepped into 5156 duo games and stood victorious 859 times, acquiring a win rate of 16.66%. He has taken down 14213 opponents, translating into a K/D ratio of 3.31.

The YouTuber has also finished in the top in 2656 of the 9676 squad encounters, aggregating to a win rate of 27.44%. With 26939 kills, he retains a K/D ratio of 3.84.

BR Ranked stats

Desi Gamers has a K/D ratio of 21.5 in squad matches (Image via Garena)

Desi Gamers has competed in seven solo games and finished undefeated only once to settle with a win rate of 14.28%. With 33 eliminations to his profile, he also carries a K/D ratio of 5.50 in the mode.

Similarly, he has played five duo matches this season but failed to win a single game. However, Amitbhai has clocked up 20 eliminations in these games, which equals a K/D ratio of 4.

Finally, he has won six of the eight ranked squad games up to this point, corresponding to a win rate of 75%-win rate. Amitbhai has also accumulated 43 eliminations, converting to a massive K/D ratio of 21.5.

Ajjubhai vs Amitbhai: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats?

Ajjubhai Amitbhai Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1051 1838 12920 4101 5156 9676 Wins 95 358 3078 358 859 2656 Win rate 9.03% 19.47% 23.82% 8.72% 16.66% 27.44% Kills 2690 7314 50056 9774 14213 26939 K/D ratio 2.81 4.94 .09 2.61 3.31 3.84

Since Ajjubhai has not featured in any ranked games this season, these stats cannot be evaluated.

However, a comparison can be drawn between the overall numbers. Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio and win rate than Amitbhai across the solo and duo. Within the squad matches, the latter takes the lead in the win rate, while Total Gaming has the upper hand regarding the win rate.

