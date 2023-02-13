Create

Free Fire redeem codes today (February 13, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gloo wall skins and vouchers

By Nishant Thakkar
Modified Feb 13, 2023 06:08 IST
Free Fire redeem codes possess the ability to provide various free rewards (Image via Sportskeeda)
Most Free Fire players strive to collect exclusive cosmetics to expand their collections. Having such items within the game enhances the overall visual experience and allows gamers to flaunt them to their friends.

Nonetheless, since premium cosmetics usually cost diamonds that have to be bought with real-world money, free-to-play players can't obtain them. In most cases, this leads to the use of free redeem codes, which one can employ for a variety of free rewards.

Garena is responsible for releasing fresh redeem codes, and they make new ones available frequently. To use them, players simply have to navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site and proceed with the relevant procedure, whose details have been provided later in this article.

Disclaimer: The game is prohibited in India and gamers from the nation are recommended to avoid playing it. However, FF MAX wasn’t suspended and can still be enjoyed.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free gloo wall skins and vouchers (February 13, 2023)

Provided below are Free Fire redeem codes to get free gloo wall skins and vouchers:

Gloo wall skins

  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FFCMCPSBN9CU
  • FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Vouchers

  • HHNAT6VKQ9R7
  • HFNSJ6W74Z48
  • V44ZZ5YY7CBS
  • XFW4Z6Q882WY
  • 2FG94YCW9VMV
  • WD2ATK3ZEA55
  • 4TPQRDQJHVP4
  • FFDBGQWPNHJX
  • E2F86ZREMK49
  • TDK4JWN6RD6

Note: Free Fire redeem codes here have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. Hence, they may or may not function for all users.

Guide on how to use the Rewards Redemption Site

The Rewards Redemption Site is the official portal that Garena has established to help players use the Free Fire redeem codes. You can use this particular website to get free rewards directly into your in-game account.

Detailed steps on how to use the Rewards Redemption Site are offered below:

Step 1: You may start by searching for the website. Utilize any of the web browsers on your device to do so.

Use the required login option (Image via Garena)
Step 2: After reaching the website, employ the required login option to sign in with your in-game account. You have to choose between the following:

  • Facebook
  • VK
  • Google
  • Apple ID
  • Huawei ID
  • Twitter

Guest accounts don’t function on the Rewards Redemption Site, and you should link them to any of the platforms mentioned above. This can be done by navigating to the in-game settings.

Step 3: For the subsequent step, you must insert a redeem code in the text field on the screen.

Insert the code and press the Confirm button (Image via Garena)
Step 4: Once the Free Fire redeem code is entered — ensure there are no mistakes in it — click on the Confirm button. A dialog box indicating whether the code worked or not will appear soon will soon appear.

If you learn the redemption process was successful, claim your rewards by going to the in-game mail. However, if the procedure fails due to server restrictions or expiry, wait for the release of the new redeem codes.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

