Free Fire MAX DMC Ring: Get Hunter Dante bundle, emote, arrival animation, and more

The Free Fire MAX x Devil May Cry 5 collaboration is now live. An exclusive DMC Ring Luck Royale featuring Hunter Dante Bundle and Hunter Nero Bundle, alongside several other attractive themed rewards, is kicking off today. This paid event requires players to spend diamonds to either obtain an item or collect the required token.

The Luck Royale’s main highlight is the two attractive bundles, especially the Hunter Dante bundle, which features a Look Changer and converts into Devil Trigger. Other items like the emote, arrival animation, and gun skins are equally compelling.

DMC Ring will remain active in the game until February 26, 2023, giving players 16 days to spend diamonds and get the available items.

Read on for a detailed guide on how to get the Hunter Dante Bundle and other rewards from the newly added Free Fire MAX DMC Ring.

Free Fire MAX DMC Ring prize pool features many attractive cosmetics

You may either obtain the rewards items directly or collect the tokens (Image via Garena)

Garena added the new DMC Ring to Free Fire MAX on February 11, 2023, as part of the Devil May Cry 5 collaboration. The event features a bevy of attractive cosmetics, all of which can be attained by spending diamonds.

A spin in the event costs 20 diamonds, as the collection of 10+1 spins will set you back by 200 diamonds. With each spin, you will receive an item randomly from the prize pool given below:

Let’s Rock Baby

Hunter Dante Bundle

Hunter Nero Bundle

Ebony & Ivory (USP) Bundle

Shall We Dance?

Cavaliere R

Hunter Token

2x Hunter Token

3x Hunter Token

5x Hunter Token

10x Hunter Token

250x Hunter Token

The tokens can be utilized in exchange for an attractive set of rewards.

Procedure to get rewards from the new Free Fire MAX event

You can follow the instructions outlined below to obtain the rewards of the new DMC Ring Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Log in to your Free Fire MAX account and head to the Luck Royale section by clicking on the designated button on the left menu.

Select Devil May Cry 5 option from the menu to open the DMC Ring (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select Devil May Cry 5 DMC Ring from the list of available events.

Step 3: Make the desired number of spins from the two available options. Make spins until you have acquired the preferred reward or collected enough tokens.

You need tons of tokens to exchange Hunter Dante Bundle (Image via Garena)

Step 4: If you have not received the grand prize yet, access the exchange section by clicking on the button in the top-right section.

The following items will be available for exchange:

Hunter Dante Bundle – 250 Hunter Tokens

Ebony & Ivory (USP) Bundle – 200 Hunter Tokens

Hunter Nero Bundle – 150 Hunter Tokens

Let’s Rock Baby! – 100 Hunter Tokens

Shall We Dance? – 50 Hunter Tokens

Cavaliere R – 50 Hunter Tokens

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: March 31, 2023) – 5 Hunter Tokens

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: March 31, 2023) – 5 Hunter Tokens

Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate – 5 Hunter Tokens

Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate – 3 Hunter Tokens

Armor Crate – 1 Hunter Token

Step 5: Select the preferred item and click on the exchange button.

All you need to do now is confirm the exchange to receive the cosmetics in your account.

