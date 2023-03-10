Free Fire OB39 Advance Server APK download link for Android devices

After much anticipation, Garena has finally released the Free Fire OB39 Advance Server, and it is ready for the players to explore. This client acts as a testing ground where individuals possessing the Activation Code are eligible to experience new and upcoming features on their devices.

Similar to previous instances, the client remains exclusive to the Android platform and can be easily installed on the device using the APK file. Players can test various ability adjustments, a new mystery character, and more with this new version.

Steps to download and install the Free Fire OB39 Advance Server

Since the APK file is offered directly only on the official website, you can get the file to experience the content. However, knowing this client cannot be accessed without an Activation Code is imperative.

You may follow the instructions below to download the APK file of the Free Fire OB39 Advance Server and install it to enjoy the latest version of the client.

Step 1: Visit the Advance Server website on any of the browsers. You may click here to reach the website directly.

It is mandatory to sign in to the account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use either of the two login options depending on which one you have employed during the registration procedure.

If you are accessing the website for the first time, you must set up an account using one of the two. Additionally, you must have a game account with the platform.

Click on the APK download button to begin the download (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After signing in, tap on the “Download APK” button to commence the APK download for the OB39 version.

The file is 889 MB in size; thus, you must ensure the availability of sufficient storage space on your device. Additional space may be required to download the resource pack for the full functionality of this new client.

Step 4: Once you have the APK file on the device, install it after toggling the Install from Unknown Source option.

Step 5: You may log in as “Guest” and set up your profile.

A valid Activation Code is mandatory for access (Image via Garena)

Step 6: Finally, enter the Activation Code to enjoy the testing of the new Free Fire OB39 Advance Server and its features.

As per the official schedule, the Advance Server will be available until March 16, 2023. Also, you may report bugs to gain free diamonds in your global account.

Free Fire OB39 Advance Server features

Advance Server has multiple exciting features (Image via Garena)

As always, the Free Fire Advance Server is filled with exciting features. Some of the most important ones are:

Preset system

Mystery character

Awakened Alvaro with Split Blitz ability

Character rework

Triple Wolves and Pet Smash mode

Optimized and enhanced throwable wheel

Character and pet system rework (Only one ability level)

It is essential to emphasize that while Garena tests out various features, they may not be incorporated in the same form or even at all in the Free Fire OB39 update.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised to refrain from playing Free Fire or its Advance Server.

