Next Free Fire MAX update release date (OB39), new Advance Server, and more

Garena releases new Free Fire MAX updates every few months to provide variety, keep the game engaging, and retain the player base with new features.

The OB38 version was the first update of the year, and it has set the tone for the updates to follow in the coming months.

The Free Fire MAX OB39 update is next in line and is slated to go live this month. Garena began its preparations for the patch as they opened registrations for the Advance Server, a special client to test the new features.

When is the Free Fire MAX OB39 update expected to be released?

The Free Fire MAX CS Ranked Season 17 will be ending on March 22 in the game (Image via Garena)

Going by the previous trend of the updates, the release date for the Free Fire MAX OB39 patch can be predicted with a fair amount of accuracy. The updates will be rolled out either on the day of the completion of the CS-Ranked Season or a day prior.

With Season 17 slated to conclude on March 22, 2023, players can expect Garena to release the update on March 21 or 22.

On the day of the update, the servers are taken offline to ensure smooth implementation, and consequently, the game remains unavailable for the entire duration. However, the patch is rolled out during this maintenance.

Disclaimer: The OB39 update dates provided above are estimates based on previous updates and are not yet confirmed or announced by Garena. It will be a few days before the developers officially confirm this.

OB39 Advance Server and the procedure to register for the client

The Free Fire OB39 Advance Server is slated to be released on March 10, 2023, where players on the Android platform will be able to test out the newly unreleased battle royale title given that they have secured an Activation Code.

Use one of the two available options to sign up for Advance Server (Image via Garena)

This client will run until March 16, 2023, and players can provide their feedback to ensure that there are no bugs and that the features are incorporated in their best form. To get this code, you may follow these steps:

Step 1: Load the Free Fire Advance Server website and sign in using your Facebook or Google account to set up an account.

Step 2: Provide the required details in the following form and click the "Join Now" button to submit your application.

Not everyone will receive an Activation Code after registering for the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Only selected players will receive this code. If you have not obtained one, you can utilize the Activation Codes from the list provided here! Additionally, you must have a game account associated with this method to avoid errors.

Once your registration is complete and you receive the code, you may sign in to the account on March 10, 2023, to download the APK file. This is because the download is available to everyone, while access is limited to those with the code.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised to refrain from playing Free Fire or its Advance Server.

