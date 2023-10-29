Garena Free Fire codes for October 29, 2023: Get free vouchers and costume bundles

Garena has included an assortment of exclusive items in Free Fire, and players can typically obtain them by spending diamonds during the recurring events. In the meantime, those who cannot afford them can use the free means. Among the few alternatives available, redeem codes appear to be the most advantageous due to their ease of use and high-quality rewards.

Tons of unique codes have been released over the past couple of years, each featuring a distinct item. The following section provides a list of the codes that you can use to earn vouchers and costume bundles within the battle royale title.

Free Fire redeem codes for October 29, 2023

You can use these Free Fire redeem codes to receive vouchers and costume bundles within the game:

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

2FG94YCW9VMV

FFDBGQWPNHJX

4TPQRDQJHVP4

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

XFW4Z6Q882WY

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

HFNSJ6W74Z48

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B3G7A22TWDR7X

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Note: Due to the uncertain server restrictions and expiry dates, the above codes might not be redeemable for everyone.

Detailed guide on how to redeem Free Fire codes

The codes' redemption doesn't take much time, and the FF rewards can be obtained within a few minutes. The procedure below will assist you in using the Rewards Redemption Site, which is the official portal for using the codes:

Step 1: You can use any web browser to get to the official Rewards Redemption Site for the game, which can be found at this link.

One of the six login choices must be utilized (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, you will see six different login options on your screen. You are required to sign in using the platform that corresponds with the in-game account you use. The following is a list of the available choices:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

X

If you have created a guest account in the game, you will not be able to employ the redeem codes. To be eligible, you must link your accounts, which can be done through Free Fire's settings menu.

Input the necessary code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the login is done, a text box will appear for you to enter the FF redeem code. Accurately enter the codes mentioned above into the same.

Step 4: As the final step, click the button labelled "Confirm." If the process is successful, you will receive the rewards directly in Free Fire's in-game mail section.

It can take up to 24 hours for the rewards to get sent. As a result, you must patiently wait for their arrival.

