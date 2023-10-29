Garena Free Fire codes for October 29, 2023: Get free vouchers and costume bundles

Garena has included an assortment of exclusive items in Free Fire, and players can typically obtain them by spending diamonds during the recurring events. In the meantime, those who cannot afford them can use the free means. Among the few alternatives available, redeem codes appear to be the most advantageous due to their ease of use and high-quality rewards.
Tons of unique codes have been released over the past couple of years, each featuring a distinct item. The following section provides a list of the codes that you can use to earn vouchers and costume bundles within the battle royale title.
Free Fire redeem codes for October 29, 2023
You can use these Free Fire redeem codes to receive vouchers and costume bundles within the game:
Vouchers
- HHNAT6VKQ9R7
- TDK4JWN6RD6
- 2FG94YCW9VMV
- FFDBGQWPNHJX
- 4TPQRDQJHVP4
- V44ZZ5YY7CBS
- XFW4Z6Q882WY
- WD2ATK3ZEA55
- E2F86ZREMK49
- HFNSJ6W74Z48
Costume bundles
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
Note: Due to the uncertain server restrictions and expiry dates, the above codes might not be redeemable for everyone.
Detailed guide on how to redeem Free Fire codes
The codes' redemption doesn't take much time, and the FF rewards can be obtained within a few minutes. The procedure below will assist you in using the Rewards Redemption Site, which is the official portal for using the codes:
Step 1: You can use any web browser to get to the official Rewards Redemption Site for the game, which can be found at this link.
Step 2: Next, you will see six different login options on your screen. You are required to sign in using the platform that corresponds with the in-game account you use. The following is a list of the available choices:
- VK
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
- X
If you have created a guest account in the game, you will not be able to employ the redeem codes. To be eligible, you must link your accounts, which can be done through Free Fire's settings menu.
Step 3: Once the login is done, a text box will appear for you to enter the FF redeem code. Accurately enter the codes mentioned above into the same.
Step 4: As the final step, click the button labelled "Confirm." If the process is successful, you will receive the rewards directly in Free Fire's in-game mail section.
It can take up to 24 hours for the rewards to get sent. As a result, you must patiently wait for their arrival.
