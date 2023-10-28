Garena Free Fire codes for October 28, 2023: Get free emotes and room cards

Free Fire's events are an excellent way to acquire in-game items without spending money, but they often require you to complete certain objectives. Those looking for an easier method to get items can resort to redeem codes, which are pretty easy to use. To use an active redeem code, you should head to the Rewards Redemption Site and enter it into the text field there.

Once the redemption is successful, Garena will automatically send the rewards to your in-game accounts within 24 hours. You can claim them from the mail section of the title.

Free Fire redeem codes for October 28, 2023

Use these Free Fire redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site to get free emotes and room cards in the game:

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: Considering their unknown expiration dates and server restrictions, the Free Fire redeem codes above may not function for everyone.

Guide on using redeem codes

It takes minimal effort to use a redeem code and get rewards. You can use the following steps if you are not familiar with the redemption process:

Step 1: Launch your preferred web browser and search for the Rewards Redemption Site. The website can be found at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site and use the correct platform to log in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You will be required to sign in using one of the six different platforms on the screen. The options are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or X.

Guest accounts must be linked to one of these platforms to be eligible to use redeem codes. If you have a guest account in Free Fire, go to the in-game settings and link it to a platform.

Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the space provided. Ensure that it is entered correctly without any errors.

Click on "Confirm" after you enter the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Hit the "Confirm" button. A dialog box will tell you whether the redemption is successful.

If successful, go to the in-game mail and claim your FF rewards.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.