Garena Free Fire codes for October 30, 2023: Get characters and gun skins

Redeem codes have aided numerous players in getting their favorite rewards in Free Fire without spending any diamonds. Many even prefer them over the in-game events, given they do not require the accomplishment of any tasks and can be easily redeemed. In addition, the rewards featured in redeem codes are usually superior in terms of quality.

However, unlike the events, redeem codes are not always available for the game and are only released on special occasions. Upon the release of a new code, players must hurry up and utilize it before the expiry. After successful redemption, the associated rewards will get deposited into the player’s in-game accounts.

Free Fire redeem codes for October 30, 2023

Get characters and gun skins via the redeem codes offered below:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

NPYFATT3HGSQ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FF10617KGUF9

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FF11NJN5YS3E

MCPW3D28VZD6

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

UVX9PYZV54AC

Note: Since these Free Fire codes possess unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they might not function for everyone.

Directions on how to use Free Fire redeem codes

Garena created a website called Rewards Redemption Site, where you can use the redeem codes for the free rewards. Given below are the detailed steps that will guide you through the redemption procedure on the website:

Step 1: You should start the procedure by reaching the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. There are several fake websites, and you must stay aware.

Step 2: Select the appropriate sign-in method out of Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and X. If you wish to get the rewards in your in-game accounts, you must use the platform associated with your Free Fire ID.

Choose the required login choice from the list of the available ones (Image via Garena)

Considering it is required to have your account linked to make use of the Rewards Redemption Site, guest accounts aren’t eligible to employ redeem codes. In order to participate in the redemption process as a guest account holder, you must link your account to one of the supported platforms.

Place the code and then tap on "Confirm" for the redemption (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter the necessary redemption code and tap on the Confirm button. Once you click on the same, a dialog window displaying the redemption status will appear.

Upon successful redemption, the rewards will be made accessible for retrieval through the in-game mail system.

