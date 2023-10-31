Garena Free Fire codes for October 31, 2023: Get diamonds and skins

Free items are incredibly popular among Free Fire players, particularly those who cannot spend diamonds in the game. Luckily, Garena offers multiple freebies via redeem codes, which are combinations of alphanumeric characters released on social media or livestreams. To use them, you need to visit the Rewards Redemption Site.

After successfully using an active redeem code, the rewards associated with it will get delivered to your account within 24 hours. You can retrieve them via the in-game mail section.

Free Fire redeem codes for October 31, 2023

The Free Fire redeem codes below will give you free diamonds and skins upon successful redemption:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11WFNPP956

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF119MB3PFA5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10617KGUF9

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF11DAKX4WHV

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF1164XNJZ2V

Note: Since the expiration dates of the Free Fire redeem codes above are unclear and server limitations are associated with them, not everyone can use them.

Directions for using Free Fire redeem codes

The steps listed below should help you get rewards via redeem codes:

Step 1: Head to the Rewards Redemption Site. You can find the website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

After you have reached the website, use any one of the platforms offered to log in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: There are six platforms you will see on your screen. Use the one connected to your in-game account to sign in.

Here are the platforms you can choose from:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

X

If you are a guest account user, you cannot directly use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. To be eligible, you must link the account to any of the platforms listed above.

Ensure that you enter the code accurately and then press the "Confirm" option (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter an active redeem code into the text box and hit the “Confirm” button. The redemption status will be displayed via a dialog box.

After successful completion, you can open the game and collect the exclusive rewards associated with the redeem code.

