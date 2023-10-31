Garena Free Fire codes for October 31, 2023: Get diamonds and skins

Free items are incredibly popular among Free Fire players, particularly those who cannot spend diamonds in the game. Luckily, Garena offers multiple freebies via redeem codes, which are combinations of alphanumeric characters released on social media or livestreams. To use them, you need to visit the Rewards Redemption Site.
After successfully using an active redeem code, the rewards associated with it will get delivered to your account within 24 hours. You can retrieve them via the in-game mail section.
Free Fire redeem codes for October 31, 2023
The Free Fire redeem codes below will give you free diamonds and skins upon successful redemption:
Diamonds
- MHM5D8ZQZP22
Skins
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- FF11WFNPP956
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- SARG886AV5GR
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- FF119MB3PFA5
- ZYPPXWRWIAHD
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- FF10617KGUF9
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- FF1164XNJZ2V
Note: Since the expiration dates of the Free Fire redeem codes above are unclear and server limitations are associated with them, not everyone can use them.
Directions for using Free Fire redeem codes
The steps listed below should help you get rewards via redeem codes:
Step 1: Head to the Rewards Redemption Site. You can find the website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: There are six platforms you will see on your screen. Use the one connected to your in-game account to sign in.
Here are the platforms you can choose from:
- VK
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
- X
If you are a guest account user, you cannot directly use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. To be eligible, you must link the account to any of the platforms listed above.
Step 3: Enter an active redeem code into the text box and hit the “Confirm” button. The redemption status will be displayed via a dialog box.
After successful completion, you can open the game and collect the exclusive rewards associated with the redeem code.
