Garena Free Fire codes for November 4, 2023: Get free gun skins and costume bundles

Events have been the primary source of rewards in Garena Free Fire. However, redeem codes have also proven to be an excellent way to acquire freebies in the title. They are frequently released on special occasions, and you can use them on the Rewards Redemption Site to receive a variety of in-game items in your account.
However, with redeem codes having a limited validity period, you must use them as soon as they are released. If you use expired redeem codes, you will encounter an error.
Free Fire redeem codes for November 4, 2023
You can get gun skins and costume bundles from the Free Fire redeem codes listed below:
Gun skins
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- EYH2W3XK8UPG
- UVX9PYZV54AC
- FFCMCPSUYUY7E
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- NPYFATT3HGSQ
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- HNC95435FAGJ
- MCPW2D1U3XA3
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- FF10617KGUF9
- FFCMCPSGC9XZ
- FFCMCPSEN5MX
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- MCPW3D28VZD6
- V427K98RUCHZ
- MCPW2D2WKWF2
Costume bundles
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
Note: Keep in mind that these redeem codes have unspecified expiration dates and server restrictions, which means they may not function for everyone.
Process of using Free Fire redeem codes
FF rewards can be acquired via redeem codes in a matter of minutes. Follow the steps below to begin the process of doing so:
Step 1: Access the official Rewards Redemption Site. Clicking on this link will take you to the website directly.
Step 2: Six platforms will be listed on the Rewards Redemption Site. Use the one linked to your in-game account to sign in. The available choices are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and X.
Since guest accounts do not work on the Rewards Redemption Site, you should link them to any one of the platforms above to be eligible for the redemption process. Once you have linked your guest account, you can use a redeem code.
Step 3: After logging in, you will find a text field where you must enter an active redeem code. Do not make any errors while typing it.
Step 4: Hit the “Confirm” button.
If all goes well, the rewards of the redeem code will be delivered to your in-game account in 24 hours.
