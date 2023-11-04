Garena Free Fire codes for November 4, 2023: Get free gun skins and costume bundles

Events have been the primary source of rewards in Garena Free Fire. However, redeem codes have also proven to be an excellent way to acquire freebies in the title. They are frequently released on special occasions, and you can use them on the Rewards Redemption Site to receive a variety of in-game items in your account.

However, with redeem codes having a limited validity period, you must use them as soon as they are released. If you use expired redeem codes, you will encounter an error.

Free Fire redeem codes for November 4, 2023

You can get gun skins and costume bundles from the Free Fire redeem codes listed below:

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

NPYFATT3HGSQ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FF10617KGUF9

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FF11NJN5YS3E

MCPW3D28VZD6

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Note: Keep in mind that these redeem codes have unspecified expiration dates and server restrictions, which means they may not function for everyone.

Process of using Free Fire redeem codes

FF rewards can be acquired via redeem codes in a matter of minutes. Follow the steps below to begin the process of doing so:

Step 1: Access the official Rewards Redemption Site. Clicking on this link will take you to the website directly.

Choose the necessary login choice on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Six platforms will be listed on the Rewards Redemption Site. Use the one linked to your in-game account to sign in. The available choices are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and X.

Since guest accounts do not work on the Rewards Redemption Site, you should link them to any one of the platforms above to be eligible for the redemption process. Once you have linked your guest account, you can use a redeem code.

Step 3: After logging in, you will find a text field where you must enter an active redeem code. Do not make any errors while typing it.

Use the "Confirm" option to complete the process (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Hit the “Confirm” button.

If all goes well, the rewards of the redeem code will be delivered to your in-game account in 24 hours.

