Garena Free Fire codes for November 7, 2023: Get free gloo wall skins and characters

Free Fire has a wide range of cosmetics you can acquire using diamonds. Those who cannot afford to spend the in-game currency may rely on alternative means, such as the use of redeem codes, to get these items for free. Each redeem code provides a distinct reward, such as a gloo wall skin, character, costume, emote, and more.

To get rewards via a redeem code, you must access the Rewards Redemption Site, which is the official portal set up by the title's developer, Garena. After you enter a redeem code on the website, the rewards associated with it will be sent to your in-game account.

Free Fire redeem codes for November 7, 2023

Here are the Free Fire redeem codes you can use to acquire gloo wall skins and characters in the battle royale title:

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes above possess unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. As a result, not everyone can use them to get free rewards.

Process of using redeem codes

The Rewards Redemption Site streamlines the process of using redeem codes. It will take you a few minutes to acquire the associated rewards as long as you follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

The required login choice must be used (Image via Garena)

Step 2: On the website, choose any one of the platforms you see on the screen to sign in. Make sure the platform you choose is linked to your in-game account. The choices available are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

If you have a guest account, you will not be eligible to use redeem codes. This is because such accounts aren’t a valid login option on the Rewards Redemption Site. To become eligible, you must link your guest account to any of the aforementioned platforms.

Step 3: After you log in, your screen will display a text field. You must enter the FF redeem code here without making any mistakes.

Click "Confirm" after you place the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Now, click on the “Confirm” button. If the redemption is successful, the rewards associated with the redeem code will be delivered to your account in 24 hours.

You can collect the rewards of the redeem code by opening Free Fire and heading to the mail section.

