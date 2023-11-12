Garena Free Fire codes for November 12, 2023: Get free room cards and gloo wall skins

Besides the regular events, the redeem codes have been a helpful way for players to earn free rewards in Garena Free Fire. Once a new code is released, it can be used through the Rewards Redemption Site to get items like room cards, gloo wall skins, costumes, emotes, and even diamonds. However, players must act quickly since the codes tend to expire.

They must also note that the redeem codes possess server restrictions. Accordingly, they can only use the codes made available for their servers. Any attempts to try to rely on other servers will spawn error messages on players' screens.

Free Fire redeem codes for November 12, 2023

You can utilize the Free Fire redeem codes below and earn room cards and gloo wall skins:

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Note: You should remain aware that the codes mentioned above possess unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. As a result, they may or may not work for everyone.

Detailed guide to use redeem codes

You can visit the Rewards Redemption Site and start the process to earn rewards. The procedure is easy, and the following steps will help you out:

Step 1: Access the game's official Rewards Redemption Site here.

One of the six login choices must be used to complete the procedure (Image via Garena)

Step 2: In the subsequent step, you must log in to the website using the platform connected with your Free Fire account. Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and X can be used for the same purpose.

Remember that the Rewards Redemption Site does not support the use of guest accounts. If you possess such an account, you should navigate to the game's settings to finish the binding process.

Step 3: Once you are done logging in, a text area will appear on the screen. Put the relevant FF redemption code inside the same.

Tap "Confirm" after you put the redeem code into the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 4: To conclude the redemption, click the "Confirm" button. Upon successful completion, you can claim the free rewards by opening Free Fire and going to the in-game mail section.

Following these steps will allow you to receive the rewards in a matter of minutes.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.