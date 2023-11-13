Garena Free Fire codes for November 13, 2023: Get free costume bundles and characters

There are not many methods to get free rewards in Free Fire, and players are often forced to rely on options like redeem codes and events to receive in-game items at no cost. These specific codes are made available on special occasions, and gamers can utilize them to receive a wide range of freebies, which may end up including things such as costume bundles, characters, emotes, diamonds, skins, and more.

To use a working code, you have to visit the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the redemption process. Upon a successful completion, you will receive the rewards within 24 hours, and you can collect the same by going to the in-game mail section of the battle royale title.

The section below contains redeem codes for freebies in Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire redeem codes for November 13, 2023

Below are the redeem codes you can use for getting costume bundles and characters in the battle royale title:

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FF7MUY4ME6SC

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: Since the aforementioned codes have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may not work for everyone.

Procedure to redeem a Free Fire code

It doesn't take long to use a redeem code, and you can refer to the steps listed below to access the website and complete the process:

Step 1: You can start by visiting the game’s Rewards Redemption Site by clicking here.

Step 2: Six login options will then appear on your screen: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and X. You must deploy the option associated with your in-game account to receive the rewards within the same.

Considering that guest accounts are not a valid redemption choice on the website, you will not be able to utilize them to get free rewards. Instead, you should bind such accounts to become eligible for the process.

Step 3: Enter the FF code in the text box that appears. Ensure that you don’t make any typing errors.

Step 4: You can then click the Confirm button to complete the procedure. A dialog box displaying the status of the redemption attempt will then appear.

If the dialog box indicates a successful redemption, the rewards from the codes will be delivered to your in-game account. You can boot up Free Fire to claim them.

