Garena Free Fire codes for November 14, 2023: Get free gun skins and emotes

The use of redeem codes is a simple yet effective way of getting rewards in Garena Free Fire. You can use them to obtain a wide variety of in-game items, including skins, costumes, characters, and diamonds. Redeem codes aren't always available, and if they are, you must enter them on the Rewards Redemption Site as soon as possible before they expire.

You should note that every redeem code has a server restriction. This means you can only use one that the developers released for your specific region.

Free Fire redeem codes for November 14, 2023

Below are the Free Fire redeem codes that will provide you with free gun skins and emotes in the game:

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FF11NJN5YS3E

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

NPYFATT3HGSQ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

UVX9PYZV54AC

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FF10617KGUF9

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW3D28VZD6

V427K98RUCHZ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSEN5MX

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

Note: Considering the Free Fire redeem codes above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may not work for everyone.

Procedure to use FF redeem codes

You can obtain rewards via FF redeem codes by following the steps listed below:

Step 1: Launch your preferred web browser and head to the Rewards Redemption Site at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Select the login choice associated with your in-game account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You should sign in using the platform linked to your account. Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter are the six platforms you can choose from.

Using guest accounts on the Rewards Redemption Site is prohibited. This means you must link such accounts to any one of the aforementioned platforms. You can do this in the in-game settings of the battle royale title.

Step 3: A text box will be displayed on the screen. You can enter a redeem code here.

Use "Confirm" to complete the redemption process for the redeem code you have entered (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After ensuring you have entered the redeem code accurately, tap the "Confirm" button.

Your in-game account will be credited with the Free Fire rewards. You can redeem them from the mail section of the battle royale title.

