Garena Free Fire codes for November 15, 2023: Get free skins and vouchers

Redeem codes provide an easy way to obtain free items in Free Fire. Besides taking part in the different events or challenges that are introduced to the title, you can use redeem codes to get your hands on premium in-game items without spending any money on diamonds.

Upon receiving a working redeem code, you can visit the Rewards Redemption Site and enter it there. If the redemption is successful, you will receive the rewards in your in-game profile.

Free Fire redeem codes for November 15, 2023

You will receive skins and vouchers by using the Free Fire redeem codes specified below:

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

FF119MB3PFA5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10617KGUF9

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF11DAKX4WHV

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

4TPQRDQJHVP4

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

HFNSJ6W74Z48

2FG94YCW9VMV

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

XFW4Z6Q882WY

Note: These Free Fire redeem codes have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. Accordingly, they might not work for everyone.

Directions to use redeem codes

Redeem codes are much easier to utilize than the other means of getting free rewards. You can follow these steps to use them:

Step 1: Head to the Rewards Redemption Site and sign in using the platform connected to your FF account. Here are the platforms you can choose from:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

X

A login platform must be used to proceed on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: A text field will appear on the screen. This is where you must accurately input an active redeem code. It would be wise to copy and paste the FF redeem code to avoid errors.

Place the code accurately and hit "Confirm" to complete the redemption (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Hit the “Confirm” button. A dialog box will soon appear, informing you of the redemption status.

Step 4: In the event of successful redemption, open Free Fire and claim the rewards from the mail section.

Note that guest account holders aren’t eligible to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. If you own a guest account, link it to any platform specified on the website and follow the steps above to get rewards.

