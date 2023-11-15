Garena Free Fire codes for November 15, 2023: Get free skins and vouchers

Redeem codes provide an easy way to obtain free items in Free Fire. Besides taking part in the different events or challenges that are introduced to the title, you can use redeem codes to get your hands on premium in-game items without spending any money on diamonds.
Upon receiving a working redeem code, you can visit the Rewards Redemption Site and enter it there. If the redemption is successful, you will receive the rewards in your in-game profile.
Free Fire redeem codes for November 15, 2023
You will receive skins and vouchers by using the Free Fire redeem codes specified below:
Skins
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- SARG886AV5GR
- FF119MB3PFA5
- ZYPPXWRWIAHD
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- FF10617KGUF9
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- FF11WFNPP956
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- FF11NJN5YS3E
Vouchers
- HHNAT6VKQ9R7
- TDK4JWN6RD6
- 4TPQRDQJHVP4
- WD2ATK3ZEA55
- E2F86ZREMK49
- HFNSJ6W74Z48
- 2FG94YCW9VMV
- FFDBGQWPNHJX
- V44ZZ5YY7CBS
- XFW4Z6Q882WY
Note: These Free Fire redeem codes have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. Accordingly, they might not work for everyone.
Directions to use redeem codes
Redeem codes are much easier to utilize than the other means of getting free rewards. You can follow these steps to use them:
Step 1: Head to the Rewards Redemption Site and sign in using the platform connected to your FF account. Here are the platforms you can choose from:
- VK
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
- X
Step 2: A text field will appear on the screen. This is where you must accurately input an active redeem code. It would be wise to copy and paste the FF redeem code to avoid errors.
Step 3: Hit the “Confirm” button. A dialog box will soon appear, informing you of the redemption status.
Step 4: In the event of successful redemption, open Free Fire and claim the rewards from the mail section.
Note that guest account holders aren’t eligible to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. If you own a guest account, link it to any platform specified on the website and follow the steps above to get rewards.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.