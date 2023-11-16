Garena Free Fire codes for November 16, 2023: Get free diamonds and room cards

The regular release of Free Fire redeem codes has helped many players get rewards in the game. Redeem codes can be used to obtain various items, including diamonds, room cards, costumes, skins, and more. However, you must utilize them as soon as possible because they expire after a set period of time.

Developer Garena has created a website called the Rewards Redemption Site to make the process of using redeem codes even easier. You must simply visit it and enter an active redeem code to receive rewards in your account.

Free Fire redeem codes November 16, 2023

The Free Fire redeem codes below will give you access to free diamonds and room cards in the battle royale title:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: With their existing server restrictions and unknown expiry dates, the Free Fire redeem codes listed above might not work for everyone.

Procedure to use Free Fire redeem codes

The Rewards Redemption Site allows you to get rewards via redeem codes in just a few minutes. Here are the exact steps you can follow to do so:

Step 1: Use a web browser of your choice to access the Rewards Redemption Site. The direct link to the website is https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

There are six options to perform the login on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Choose one of the internet platforms you see on the screen to log in. Make sure the one you pick is linked to your in-game account. The options are Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and X.

If you own a guest account, you won’t be eligible to use redeem codes. This is because it is necessary to have your account linked to any one of the platforms. You can head to the in-game settings to link your guest account to a platform.

Step 3: After logging in, you will find a text field on the screen. Enter a redeem code here without making mistakes.

You should accurately enter the redeem code and then hit "Confirm" (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Hit the “Confirm” button underneath the text box. The redemption status will be displayed, and you will get the rewards of the redeem code if all goes well.

Note that you cannot use redeem codes that have expired or those with server restrictions. If a redeem code no longer works or is not meant for your server, you have no option but to wait for Garena to release new ones.

