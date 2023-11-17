Garena Free Fire codes for November 17, 2023: Get free gloo wall skins and pets

Diamonds are not a viable option for many Free Fire players, so they have to rely on redeem codes and other methods to obtain items at no cost. Fortunately, Garena releases redeem codes frequently, giving the community access to free skins, costumes, pets, diamonds, and more. However, these codes only function for a limited period of time, and you must use them within their validity period.

A portal called the Rewards Redemption Site enables you to use redeem codes easily and get the relevant rewards into your in-game account.

Free Fire redeem codes for November 17, 2023

Here's a list of Free Fire redeem codes you can use to get gloo wall skins and pets in the battle royale title:

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

Note: These redeem codes have uncertain expiration dates and server restrictions. This is why they may not function for everyone.

Process of using Free Fire redeem codes

The steps outlined below will help you get rewards via redeem codes:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. There are numerous fake websites, so make sure you visit the official one.

Go to the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: On the Rewards Redemption Site, you will find a list of platforms. You must choose the one linked to your in-game ID to sign in. The choices are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and X.

Guest accounts cannot be used to get rewards via redeem codes. You should link such accounts to one of the platforms above to be eligible. You can undergo the linking process via the in-game settings.

Step 3: Once the login is complete, enter an FF redeem code into the text field on the screen.

You may click "Confirm" to redeem the relevant code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: The redemption will be completed when you tap the “Confirm” button.

If the redemption is successful, boot up Garena Free Fire and retrieve your rewards from the in-game mail section.

