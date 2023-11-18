Garena Free Fire codes for November 18, 2023: Get free costume bundles and gun skins

Free rewards are frequently available in Free Fire, and developers provide in-game cosmetics through various events and redeem codes. Due to the minimal effort required to utilize them, the redeem codes turn out to be a golden opportunity. Moreover, the quality of freebies offered through them often ends up being better, and you may receive elements like costumes, gun skins, and sometimes even diamonds.

With the various positives, there are also some drawbacks, such as the codes having a limited validity span and server restrictions. Therefore, you should use them as soon as possible to get the relevant items in your in-game Free Fire accounts.

Free Fire redeem codes for November 18, 2023

The following is a list of Free Fire redeem codes for free costume bundles and gun skins:

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FF7MUY4ME6SC

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

NPYFATT3HGSQ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FF10617KGUF9

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW3D28VZD6

V427K98RUCHZ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FF11NJN5YS3E

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

Note: With the codes possessing unknown expiry dates and relevant server restrictions, they might not be redeemable for everyone.

Process of using the Rewards Redemption Site

For those unaware, the Rewards Redemption Site is created specifically for employing the FF codes. The steps listed below will guide you through the detailed process:

Step 1: Open a web browser and search for the game’s official Rewards Redemption Site. You may directly access the website here.

Employ the correct choice from the list of the six options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use the option relevant to your in-game ID. The six choices you will see on display include Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and X.

Since guest accounts aren’t a possible choice on the specific website, you cannot use them for the codes. Instead, you should bind them to any of those mentioned above to complete the redemption process. Navigate to the in-game settings to link the guest accounts.

Step 3: After logging in, place the code inside the text field on the screen.

Press "Confirm" once you have entered the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: The final step is to hit the “Confirm” option you will find beneath the text box.

If the process is successful, the rewards can be collected from the in-game mail section of Garena Free Fire.

