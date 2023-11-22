Garena Free Fire codes for November 22, 2023: Get free costume bundles and gloo wall skins

Free Fire players love using redeem codes to obtain in-game items because they are not required to invest real money. Members of the title’s community are constantly looking for new redeem codes on the internet. Developer Garena releases them now and then on social media, and each one consists of 12 to 16 characters.

Once you obtain a functional redeem code, you should visit the Rewards Redemption Site and enter it there to receive rewards. However, it is important to remember that every redeem code has an expiration date and server limitations.

Free Fire redeem codes for November 22, 2023

You will receive costume bundles and gloo wall skins by using the Free Fire redeem codes below:

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FF7MUY4ME6SC

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes listed above have uncertain expiration dates and server restrictions, so they might not be functional for everyone.

Detailed process of using redeem codes

To use FF codes on the Rewards Redemption Site, follow these simple instructions:

Step 1: Start any web browser on your device and go to the Rewards Redemption Site. You can also get there by utilizing this URL.

Reach the website and complete the login process (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Log in via the internet platform linked to your in-game account (Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or X).

Since guest accounts are not supported on this website, you have no option but to link them to one of these platforms. You can do so via the settings menu within the game.

Step 3: Once you've signed in, you will see a text box on the screen. This is where you should enter a redeem code without making any errors.

Hit "Confirm" to complete the code's redemption and receive the free rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Hit the “Confirm” button beneath the text field. A dialog box with the redemption status will soon appear.

If the dialog box says the redemption is successful, you can start Free Fire and collect the rewards of the redeem code from the in-game mail section.

