Garena Free Fire codes for November 23, 2023: Get free gun skins and pets

Since Free Fire's premium in-game currency, diamonds, are expensive, many players often look for other ways to get items in the title without buying them. One of the best ways to get items at no cost is by using redeem codes, which are combinations of characters that offer a variety of rewards.

Garena occasionally releases new redeem codes for the title's various servers, and you can enter them on the Rewards Redemption Site to get rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes for November 23, 2023

You can acquire gun skins and pets by using the Free Fire redeem codes below:

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

FF10617KGUF9

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW3D28VZD6

V427K98RUCHZ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FF11NJN5YS3E

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

NPYFATT3HGSQ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

Note: Considering their expiration dates and server restrictions, the redeem codes above may not function for all players.

Guide to using redeem codes

If you are unfamiliar with how the redemption process works, follow these steps:

Step 1: Use any web browser on your device to access the Rewards Redemption Site. The direct link to the website is https://reward.ff.garena.com.

You have six login choices accessible (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in to the Rewards Redemption Site via the platform that is linked to your in-game account. Here are the platforms you can choose from:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

X

To use guest accounts on the Rewards Redemption Site, you must link them to one of these platforms.

Step 3: After logging in, you will see a text field on the screen. Enter a Free Fire redeem code here.

Put the code and hit "Confirm" (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Tap the "Confirm" button. A pop-up window with the redemption status will appear.

You can collect the FF rewards from the in-game mail section.

