Garena Free Fire codes for November 23, 2023: Get free gun skins and pets

Since Free Fire's premium in-game currency, diamonds, are expensive, many players often look for other ways to get items in the title without buying them. One of the best ways to get items at no cost is by using redeem codes, which are combinations of characters that offer a variety of rewards.
Garena occasionally releases new redeem codes for the title's various servers, and you can enter them on the Rewards Redemption Site to get rewards.
Free Fire redeem codes for November 23, 2023
You can acquire gun skins and pets by using the Free Fire redeem codes below:
Gun skins
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- EYH2W3XK8UPG
- UVX9PYZV54AC
- FF10617KGUF9
- FFCMCPSGC9XZ
- MCPW3D28VZD6
- V427K98RUCHZ
- FFCMCPSUYUY7E
- FFCMCPSEN5MX
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- NPYFATT3HGSQ
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- MCPW2D2WKWF2
- HNC95435FAGJ
- MCPW2D1U3XA3
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
Pets
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
- U8S47JGJH5MG
- FFIC33NTEUKA
- ZZATXB24QES8
Note: Considering their expiration dates and server restrictions, the redeem codes above may not function for all players.
Guide to using redeem codes
If you are unfamiliar with how the redemption process works, follow these steps:
Step 1: Use any web browser on your device to access the Rewards Redemption Site. The direct link to the website is https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 2: Sign in to the Rewards Redemption Site via the platform that is linked to your in-game account. Here are the platforms you can choose from:
- VK
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
- X
To use guest accounts on the Rewards Redemption Site, you must link them to one of these platforms.
Step 3: After logging in, you will see a text field on the screen. Enter a Free Fire redeem code here.
Step 4: Tap the "Confirm" button. A pop-up window with the redemption status will appear.
You can collect the FF rewards from the in-game mail section.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.