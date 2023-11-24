Garena Free Fire codes for November 24, 2023: Get free room cards and emotes

You can obtain rewards in Free Fire without making any effort by using redeem codes, which offer a wide range of in-game items, such as room cards, emotes, skins, and costumes, at no cost. To use a redeem code, you must visit the Rewards Redemption Site. All you need to do is enter the redeem code on the website and claim the associated rewards.

Garena will credit the rewards of the redeem code directly into your in-game account, and you can collect them from the mail section. However, you should be patient since the items can take up to 24 hours to get delivered.

Free Fire redeem codes for November 24, 2023

Here are the Free Fire redeem codes that offer free room cards and emotes in the battle royale title:

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

Note: Due to their server restrictions and expiration dates, the redeem codes above might not work for everyone.

Guide to using Free Fire redeem codes

You can follow these steps to get free rewards via redeem codes:

Step 1: Use a web browser to access the Rewards Redemption Site. You can use this URL to access the website directly: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

One of the six platforms should be used to log in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Pick a platform from the options that appear on the screen. Choose the one linked to your in-game ID and sign in. The six options are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and X.

Guest account holders cannot use the Rewards Redemption Site. You must link such accounts to any of the platforms to be eligible to use redeem codes.

Step 3: After logging in, enter an FF redeem code into the text field on the screen. You are advised to copy and paste it.

Place the redeem code into the text box you see on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Press the “Confirm” button. The redemption status will soon be displayed via a dialog box.

If the dialog box says the redemption has been completed successfully, boot up Garena Free Fire and claim the rewards.

