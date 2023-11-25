Garena Free Fire codes for November 25, 2023: Get free skins and characters

The accessibility of Free Fire redeem codes and the minimal effort required to utilize them are some of the reasons why they are so popular among players who want to obtain in-game items at no cost. Many players depend on them to acquire free skins, costumes, vouchers, and more. To use a redeem code, you must visit the official portal called the Rewards Redemption Site.
Redeem codes made available by Garena only work for a stipulated period of time. In addition, they have server restrictions, so you can only use the ones released for your specific server.
Free Fire redeem codes for November 25, 2023
You can get your hands on free skins and characters by utilizing the Free Fire redeem codes below:
Skins
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- ZYPPXWRWIAHD
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- SARG886AV5GR
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- FF11WFNPP956
- FF119MB3PFA5
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- FF10617KGUF9
Characters
- PCNF5CQBAJLK
Note: The redeem codes listed above might not work for everyone because they have unknown expiration dates and server restrictions.
Steps to use Free Fire redeem codes
Step 1: Make your way to the Rewards Redemption Site via a browser of your choice. Simply click here to be taken to the website.
Step 2: Choose a platform from the following options and use it to log in to the website:
- VK
- Huawei ID
- Apple ID
- X
The platform you opt for must be linked to your FF account.
If you have a guest account, you must link it to any one of these platforms to be able to use redeem codes. You can link it via the in-game settings.
Step 3: After signing in, a text box will appear. You can enter an active FF redeem code here.
Step 4: Click on the "Confirm" button.
If the redemption is successful, you can go to Free Fire’s mail section and claim the rewards of the redeem code.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.