Garena Free Fire codes for November 25, 2023: Get free skins and characters

The accessibility of Free Fire redeem codes and the minimal effort required to utilize them are some of the reasons why they are so popular among players who want to obtain in-game items at no cost. Many players depend on them to acquire free skins, costumes, vouchers, and more. To use a redeem code, you must visit the official portal called the Rewards Redemption Site.

Redeem codes made available by Garena only work for a stipulated period of time. In addition, they have server restrictions, so you can only use the ones released for your specific server.

Free Fire redeem codes for November 25, 2023

You can get your hands on free skins and characters by utilizing the Free Fire redeem codes below:

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF1164XNJZ2V

ZRJAPH294KV5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11DAKX4WHV

B6IYCTNH4PV3

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF11WFNPP956

FF119MB3PFA5

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10617KGUF9

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: The redeem codes listed above might not work for everyone because they have unknown expiration dates and server restrictions.

Steps to use Free Fire redeem codes

Step 1: Make your way to the Rewards Redemption Site via a browser of your choice. Simply click here to be taken to the website.

You must use one of the six platforms to sign in to the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Choose a platform from the following options and use it to log in to the website:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

X

The platform you opt for must be linked to your FF account.

If you have a guest account, you must link it to any one of these platforms to be able to use redeem codes. You can link it via the in-game settings.

Step 3: After signing in, a text box will appear. You can enter an active FF redeem code here.

You should accurately input the FF redeem code into the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click on the "Confirm" button.

If the redemption is successful, you can go to Free Fire’s mail section and claim the rewards of the redeem code.

