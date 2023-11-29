Garena Free Fire codes for November 29, 2023: Get free emotes and gun skins

Free Fire redeem codes provide immediate in-game rewards for very little effort. Developer Garena releases them to celebrate certain occasions or milestones. Once a redeem code is dropped, it must be used quickly on the Rewards Redemption Site.

The rewards can then be claimed from the mail section of the battle royale title. However, the items can take up to 24 hours to get delivered.

Free Fire redeem codes for November 29, 2023

Check the following list to find Free Fire redeem codes that will reward you with emotes and gun skins:

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

FF10617KGUF9

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FF11NJN5YS3E

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

NPYFATT3HGSQ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW3D28VZD6

V427K98RUCHZ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes above may not be usable for everyone due to server restrictions or expiration. In case of such errors, you must wait for Garena to release a new set of redeem codes for your region.

How do you use Free Fire redeem codes?

Follow these steps to use redeem codes and collect their rewards:

Step 1: If you have a guest in-game account, the first step is to link it to one of the platforms on the Rewards Redemption Site. This will ensure that you are eligible to claim rewards via redeem codes. You can skip to the next step if you have already linked your account.

Access the Rewards Redemption Site of the game (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Open the Rewards Redemption Site.

Step 3: Upon accessing the website, you will see multiple platforms on the screen, such as Facebook, Google, VK, and more. Utilize the one linked to your in-game account to sign in.

Insert the FF code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: A text field where you must enter an FF redeem code will appear on the screen. Input a redeem code and press the "Confirm" button.

A dialog box informing you of the redemption status will appear. In the event of a successful redemption, you will receive your rewards within a few minutes. However, as mentioned above, the items may take up to 24 hours to arrive in your in-game mail.

