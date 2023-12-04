Garena Free Fire codes for December 4, 2023: Get free skins and emotes

The hunger for free rewards is satiated with the release of new redeem codes for the different servers of Free Fire. These specific codes provide a wide array of unique rewards, including costumes, skins, emotes, and sometimes even diamonds. However, they aren’t always available since developers sporadically release new ones on unique occasions.
After you get your hands on a code, you have to complete the redemption process via the Rewards Redemption Site. Once you perform this procedure, the rewards will be delivered to your Free Fire account within 24 hours.
Free Fire redeem codes for December 4, 2023
Get your hands on rewards like skins and emotes by employing the Free Fire redeem codes listed below:
Skins
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- ZYPPXWRWIAHD
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- SARG886AV5GR
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- FF11WFNPP956
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- FF10617KGUF9
- FF119MB3PFA5
Emotes
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- FFAC2YXE6RF2
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
- FFCO8BS5JW2D
Note: The above codes possess uncertain expiry dates, server restrictions, and a maximum usage capacity limit, so they may not work for everyone. If you cannot utilize them for these specific reasons, you must wait for Garena to release new working codes for your server.
Guide to use the Free Fire redeem codes on December 4, 2023
The Rewards Redemption Site allows you to redeem the codes above within minutes. The following are the detailed steps you can look into to accomplish the same:
Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser you have on your device.
Step 2: After getting to the website, choose the login option connected to your in-game ID. The developers offer six choices: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and X.
Those with guest accounts are ineligible for the redemption process on the website. If you've been using a guest account to play Free Fire, you'll have to bind your account to one of the platforms above. Go to the in-game settings to complete the linking process.
Step 3: Paste the code carefully inside the text box that appears and then hit the Confirm button. The status of the process will be shown via a dialog box.
After a successful redemption, you can go to the in-game mail section and retrieve the rewards. The items usually get delivered immediately, but they can take up to 24 hours to arrive.
