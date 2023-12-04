Garena Free Fire codes for December 4, 2023: Get free skins and emotes

The hunger for free rewards is satiated with the release of new redeem codes for the different servers of Free Fire. These specific codes provide a wide array of unique rewards, including costumes, skins, emotes, and sometimes even diamonds. However, they aren’t always available since developers sporadically release new ones on unique occasions.

After you get your hands on a code, you have to complete the redemption process via the Rewards Redemption Site. Once you perform this procedure, the rewards will be delivered to your Free Fire account within 24 hours.

Free Fire redeem codes for December 4, 2023

Get your hands on rewards like skins and emotes by employing the Free Fire redeem codes listed below:

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

ZRJAPH294KV5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF11WFNPP956

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10617KGUF9

FF119MB3PFA5

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Note: The above codes possess uncertain expiry dates, server restrictions, and a maximum usage capacity limit, so they may not work for everyone. If you cannot utilize them for these specific reasons, you must wait for Garena to release new working codes for your server.

Guide to use the Free Fire redeem codes on December 4, 2023

The Rewards Redemption Site allows you to redeem the codes above within minutes. The following are the detailed steps you can look into to accomplish the same:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser you have on your device.

Choose the login option corresponding to your in-game ID (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After getting to the website, choose the login option connected to your in-game ID. The developers offer six choices: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and X.

Those with guest accounts are ineligible for the redemption process on the website. If you've been using a guest account to play Free Fire, you'll have to bind your account to one of the platforms above. Go to the in-game settings to complete the linking process.

Put the code in the text field and then hit the Confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Paste the code carefully inside the text box that appears and then hit the Confirm button. The status of the process will be shown via a dialog box.

After a successful redemption, you can go to the in-game mail section and retrieve the rewards. The items usually get delivered immediately, but they can take up to 24 hours to arrive.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.