Garena Free Fire codes for December 5, 2023: Get free diamonds and gun skins

Free Fire redeem codes help out many players who cannot spend diamonds to acquire various cosmetic items in the game. These codes are released on special occasions via the game's official social media handles and during livestreams as well. Every code that is given away is made up of 12 or 16 characters, including both numbers and letters.

Garena has also created a website called the Rewards Redemption Site. This is the official portal for employing all the codes that are released for the battle royale title. The redemption process is pretty simple to perform, and the rewards get deposited into your account within 24 hours of a successful completion.

Free Fire redeem codes for December 5, 2023

Use the Free Fire redeem codes below to get diamonds and gun skins inside the battle royale title:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW3D28VZD6

V427K98RUCHZ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FF11NJN5YS3E

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FF10617KGUF9

NPYFATT3HGSQ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

Note: Remember that the codes provided above have uncertain server restrictions and expiry dates. As a result, they may not work for everyone. If you encounter an error message while utilizing the codes, you will have no option but to wait for the developers to release new codes.

Step-by-step guide on employing Free Fire redeem codes

Unlike the different events in Free Fire, redeem codes don't require a lot of effort. The steps below will guide you through the process of redeeming the codes mentioned above:

Step 1: Use your preferred web browser to access the Rewards Redemption Site.

Six login options will display on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the login option that is linked to your Free Fire account.

Step 3: You will find a text box where you can type any one of the FF redemption codes. Following that, you may click Confirm to continue with the procedure.

Hit Confirm after inserting the FF redemption code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: If the process is successful, open the game and navigate to the in-game mail section to retrieve the relevant rewards.

You should be aware of the fact that guest logins don't work on the Rewards Redemption Site. This is why you must have your account linked to any one of the platforms to be eligible to claim the various redeem codes.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.