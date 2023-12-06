Garena Free Fire codes for December 6, 2023: Get free costume bundles and pets

Premium in-game cosmetics and other items are always sought after by Free Fire players. Gamers constantly have the desire to add new things to their collections, and they generally do so by purchasing exclusive skins, costumes, emotes, and so on. Nonetheless, since not everyone can spend diamonds on in-game items, free alternatives like redeem codes are a great alternative.

Garena releases these codes regularly, and users can utilize them via the game's official Rewards Redemption Site. Once you manage to employ a code successfully, the items associated with the same will get deposited to your in-game account within 24 hours.

Check the section below to find a list of FF redemption codes.

Free Fire redeem codes for costume bundles and pets (December 6, 2023)

You will be able to obtain rewards like costume bundles and pets from the Free Fire redeem codes that have been offered below:

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FF7MUY4ME6SC

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

Note: The above-mentioned Free Fire redeem codes may not be redeemable for a variety of reasons, such as expiration, server restrictions, or the maximum usage capacity being reached. In any of these cases, your only option will be to wait while Garena releases new redemption codes.

Directions to use Free Fire redeem codes on December 6, 2023

To make the most of FF redeem codes and acquire the free rewards, refer to the following straightforward steps:

Step 1: You need to open a web browser and navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site.

Six login choices are offered to you (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You will then be required to sign in to the website using the platform connected with your in-game account. Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and X are the platforms available.

Those with guest accounts cannot perform the redemption procedure. You must first link such an account to be eligible. You can link your guest account after going to the in-game settings.

Put the FF code in the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After logging in, enter the FF redeem code into the designated text box that appears. Once you're done, press the Confirm button.

The status of the redemption will be displayed in a pop-up box. If it indicates a successful redemption, you will find the rewards in the in-game mail section.

