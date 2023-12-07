Garena Free Fire codes for December 7, 2023: Get free vouchers and characters

By constantly introducing new items like outfits and bundles in Free Fire, Garena ensures that players are never short on cosmetic options. You can typically acquire these items by spending diamonds, the primary in-game currency. However, you can also obtain them for free in a variety of ways, including by using redeem codes.

New redeem codes are frequently made available, but you must hurry up and use one before it expires. Every redeem code released for the game works only for a limited time and has server restrictions.

Free Fire redeem codes for December 7, 2023

Here's a list of Free Fire redeem codes that will give you access to vouchers and characters for free:

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

HFNSJ6W74Z48

2FG94YCW9VMV

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

XFW4Z6Q882WY

4TPQRDQJHVP4

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes for December 7, 2023, may not work for everyone due to server restrictions, expiration, and maximum usage capacity. If you encounter an error while using one, please wait for Garena to drop new redeem codes for your server.

Detailed steps to use redeem codes

Garena created the Rewards Redemption Site for the purpose of using FF redeem codes. Follow the steps if you want to use a redeem code on the website:

Step 1: You can use any web browser to access the Rewards Redemption Site.

Any of the six platforms can be utilized (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in using one of the available platforms. Make sure the platform you choose is linked to your existing in-game account. You cannot skip this step, and you can choose from these six options: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and X.

Guest accounts won’t work on the website until you link them to a platform. If you have such an account, head to the in-game settings and complete the linking process.

Hit "Confirm" to complete the code redemption (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A text field will appear on the screen. Input an active redeem code here and click on the “Confirm” button.

You can retrieve your rewards from the mail section of Free Fire.

