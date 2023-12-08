Garena Free Fire codes for December 8, 2023: Get free room cards and skins

Not every Free Fire player can spend diamonds on the cosmetics being constantly introduced via the different Luck Royales, web events, and more. This often leads to a hunt for methods that can be employed to acquire freebies. Of all the options available for the same purpose, redeem codes might be the best one due to the ease of utilizing them.

Gamers can essentially redeem all the codes for the game via the Rewards Redemption Site, a special portal created by the developers. After doing this, Garena will deposit the associated items through the in-game mail section.

For a list of codes to use for free rewards, check the following section.

Free Fire redeem codes for December 8, 2023

You will gain room cards and skins by successfully redeeming the Free Fire redeem codes specified below:

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

ZRJAPH294KV5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF11WFNPP956

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10617KGUF9

FF119MB3PFA5

Note: Due to server restrictions, expiry dates, and a usage capacity limit that the codes possess, not everyone will be able to redeem them. In case you face an error during the redemption process, you will have no option but to wait for the developers to release new codes for the game.

Detailed steps to use Free Fire codes on December 8, 2023

The codes above can be redeemed on the Rewards Redemption Site in just a couple of minutes. Look into the detailed steps provided below to complete the redemption:

Step 1: Begin the process by reaching the official Rewards Redemption Site. You will have to visit this website to use all the codes for the game.

Use the necessary login option that is connected to your Free Fire account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The next step of the process is to complete the login by using the platform connected to your in-game ID. There are multiple options available, a few of the primary ones being Google, Facebook, and X.

Step 3: The text box to enter the code will appear on the screen. Insert the relevant redemption code into the same.

Use the Confirm button to perform the redemption (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, click the Confirm button. The FF rewards from the code will deposited to your in-game ID.

You have to remember that guest accounts won’t work for the redemption process, so if you don’t have your account linked to any of the platforms, you will have to get that done before you're eligible to use redeem codes.

