Garena Free Fire codes for December 8, 2023: Get free room cards and skins

Not every Free Fire player can spend diamonds on the cosmetics being constantly introduced via the different Luck Royales, web events, and more. This often leads to a hunt for methods that can be employed to acquire freebies. Of all the options available for the same purpose, redeem codes might be the best one due to the ease of utilizing them.
Gamers can essentially redeem all the codes for the game via the Rewards Redemption Site, a special portal created by the developers. After doing this, Garena will deposit the associated items through the in-game mail section.
For a list of codes to use for free rewards, check the following section.
Free Fire redeem codes for December 8, 2023
You will gain room cards and skins by successfully redeeming the Free Fire redeem codes specified below:
Room cards
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- XUW3FNK7AV8N
Skins
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- ZYPPXWRWIAHD
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- SARG886AV5GR
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- FF11WFNPP956
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- FF10617KGUF9
- FF119MB3PFA5
Note: Due to server restrictions, expiry dates, and a usage capacity limit that the codes possess, not everyone will be able to redeem them. In case you face an error during the redemption process, you will have no option but to wait for the developers to release new codes for the game.
Detailed steps to use Free Fire codes on December 8, 2023
The codes above can be redeemed on the Rewards Redemption Site in just a couple of minutes. Look into the detailed steps provided below to complete the redemption:
Step 1: Begin the process by reaching the official Rewards Redemption Site. You will have to visit this website to use all the codes for the game.
Step 2: The next step of the process is to complete the login by using the platform connected to your in-game ID. There are multiple options available, a few of the primary ones being Google, Facebook, and X.
Step 3: The text box to enter the code will appear on the screen. Insert the relevant redemption code into the same.
Step 4: Finally, click the Confirm button. The FF rewards from the code will deposited to your in-game ID.
You have to remember that guest accounts won’t work for the redemption process, so if you don’t have your account linked to any of the platforms, you will have to get that done before you're eligible to use redeem codes.
