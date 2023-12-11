Garena Free Fire codes for December 11, 2023: Get free costume bundles and diamonds

Many players usually spend diamonds to get their desired items in Garena Free Fire. However, there are also a lot of gamers who cannot afford to spend real money to acquire the different cosmetic items in the battle royale title. Such users can rely on methods like redeem codes, which can provide a range of free items.

Garena has regularly been releasing new codes for the game’s different regions, and each one comprises alphanumeric characters. You can visit the Rewards Redemption Site and perform the relevant redemption procedure to claim the rewards of a code.

Free Fire redeem codes for December 11, 2023

The following Free Fire redeem codes will give you access to costume bundles and diamonds in the battle royale title:

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FF7MUY4ME6SC

X99TK56XDJ4X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Note: Due to the uncertain server restrictions and expiry dates associated with the codes, they may not work for everyone. If you face an error during redemption regarding the same, you will have no option but to wait for the developers to provide new codes for your server.

Detailed steps to employ Free Fire codes on December 11, 2023

You don't have to put in much effort to redeem different codes for the game since the redemption procedure is quite simple. The steps provided below will guide you regarding the same:

Step 1: Start by launching a web browser on your device and looking for the Rewards Redemption Site.

Deploy any one of the six login options provided (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You must then complete the login process. This can be accomplished by selecting one of the six platforms displayed on the screen, which include Facebook, Google, Apple ID, and X.

If you've been playing the game with a guest account, you need to navigate to the in-game settings and connect it to one of the platforms first. This is because guest accounts cannot be used to claim redeem codes.

Step 3: Enter a code into the text box that appears on your screen. Once you're done, you can proceed by clicking the Confirm button.

Place the code and hit Confirm (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Boot up Free Fire and claim the FF rewards by proceeding to the in-game mail section.

The items from codes typically get delivered immediately. However, they may take up to 24 hours to arrive, so wait patiently if you don’t receive them shortly after the redemption.

