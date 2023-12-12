Garena Free Fire codes for December 12, 2023: Get free room cards and characters

There are very few players who can afford to spend diamonds on the various in-game cosmetics that are available in Free Fire. Those who cannot acquire the currency generally depend on methods such as redeem codes to obtain items for free. For those unaware, redeem codes are unique codes that Garena releases on special occasions to mark a festival or the achievement of a milestone.

Over the years, tons of codes have been made accessible for the different servers, rewarding the community with a range of freebies. Read through the section below to find a list of codes for free room cards and characters in the battle royale title.

Free Fire redeem codes for December 12, 2023

Get your hands on room cards and characters using the Free Fire redeem codes specified below:

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: The aforementioned codes have uncertain expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not work for everyone. In case you face an error message during the redemption process, you will have to wait for Garena to release new codes.

Step-by-step guide to use Free Fire redeem codes on December 12, 2023

Garena established the Rewards Redemption Site to provide a way for players to claim all FF redeem codes. The steps below will show you how to utilize a redemption code on the website:

Step 1: Begin by visiting the game's official Rewards Redemption Site.

The website gives you six login options in total (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The next thing to do is to login using the platform associated with your in-game ID. There is a wide variety of choices available, with Google, Facebook, and X being some of the prominent ones.

Step 3: The screen will display a text box into which you must accurately enter the Free Fire codes.

The code can be accurately inserted, and you can then click Confirm (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Lastly, you must click the Confirm button. If the process is successful, you will receive the rewards in your in-game account.

Keep in mind that guest accounts won’t function on the Rewards Redemption Site to redeem the rewards. So, if you are a guest account holder, you have to first link your account to any platform to become eligible for the redemption process. You can bind a guest account by going to the in-game settings of the battle royale title.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.