Garena Free Fire codes for December 14, 2023: Get free gloo wall skins and pets

A wide range of cosmetics and other in-game items are added to Free Fire on a regular basis. Developer Garena typically introduces them via different events, Luck Royales, and more. To acquire the exclusive ones, you must spend diamonds, the premium currency of the battle royale title. However, you also have the opportunity to get them for free through the use of redeem codes.

Over the years, tons of new redeem codes have been released for the game’s servers, and you can redeem them to receive a wide array of rewards, including skins, costumes, pets, emotes, and more.

Free Fire redeem codes for December 14, 2023

You can receive FF rewards like gloo wall skins and pets using the redeem codes provided below:

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes above have uncertain expiration dates and server restrictions, so they might not be functional for every single player. If you face an error message while using one, you have no option but to wait for the release of new redeem codes.

Step-by-step guide to using Free Fire redeem codes on December 14, 2023

Garena created a portal called the Rewards Redemption Site, where you can exclusively use redeem codes. The website is easy to utilize, and you should be done with the redemption procedure in minutes.

The steps outlined below will guide you through the entire process:

Step 1: The Rewards Redemption Site can be accessed on a web browser. Simply head to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en to access the website.

The necessary login choice can be employed (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in using the platform connected to your Free Fire account. You can select from the following platforms:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

X

Step 3: Insert an FF redeem code into the text box you see on the screen. Make sure you make no mistakes while doing so.

Press "Confirm" once you have inserted the code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once the redeem code is inputted, click the “Confirm” button. You will receive the rewards in your in-game account if the redemption is successful.

Please note that guest accounts won’t work on the Rewards Redemption Site. If you use such an account, link it to any of the platforms on the website to be eligible for the redemption process.

