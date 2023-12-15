Garena Free Fire codes for December 15, 2023: Get free gun skins and emotes

The frequent addition of new cosmetics in Free Fire provides more customization options to players. A large chunk of the game’s community wants these items to expand their collection with new skins, costumes, emotes, and more. Among the various ways to acquire them, the use of redeem codes is arguably the best option.

Garena drops redeem codes online, and you can use them on the Rewards Redemption Site to get rewards. However, note that each redeem code comes with a limited validity period and expires after a stipulated time.

Free Fire redeem codes for December 15, 2023

The Free Fire redeem codes provided below are a great way to receive gun skins and emotes in the game:

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

FF11NJN5YS3E

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FF10617KGUF9

NPYFATT3HGSQ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW3D28VZD6

V427K98RUCHZ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSEN5MX

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Note: Due to uncertain maximum usage limits, expiration dates, and server restrictions, the FF redeem codes specified above may not work for everyone. In case of an error during redemption, you will have to wait for the release of new redeem codes.

Step-by-step guide to use Free Fire redeem codes on December 15, 2023

Using FF redeem codes is straightforward, and the Rewards Redemption Site makes the process of getting free rewards even easier. Refer to the steps outlined below to use them:

Step 1: Access the Rewards Redemption Site. This can be done using any web browser installed on your device.

Utilize the platform connected to your Free Fire account to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in to the website. To do so, you must use the platform that is linked to your in-game ID. The six platforms available are X, Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, and Apple ID.

Guest account holders cannot use redeem codes. An account must always be associated with your FF account.

Step 3: Place an FF redeem code into the text field on the screen. Ensure that you don’t make any mistakes.

Hit the "Confirm" button to complete the redemption (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click on the “Confirm” button. The rewards associated with the redeem code you entered will be delivered to your in-game account.

Remember that the items can take up to 24 hours to get delivered.

