Garena Free Fire codes for December 16, 2023: Get free costume bundles and room cards

Free Fire players who do not want to spend money on in-game items can get them at no cost using redeem codes. Upon redemption, these character combinations provide exclusive items, like skins, costumes, emotes, pets, characters, and more. A redeem code usually has 12 to 16 characters, including letters and numbers.

To use one, you can visit the Rewards Redemption Site. Following a successful redemption, the rewards will be sent to your in-game mail.

Free Fire redeem codes for December 16, 2023

You can use the following Free Fire redeem codes to receive costume bundles and room cards in the game:

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FF7MUY4ME6SC

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: Considering the unknown expiration dates, server restrictions, and maximum usage limit of the Free Fire redeem codes above, they may not work for every player. If you face an error during redemption, you will have to wait for Garena to release redeem new codes.

Directions to use redeem codes on December 16, 2023

To utilize redeem codes and obtain free rewards, follow these instructions:

Step 1: Using the web browser of your choice, head to the official Rewards Redemption Site. You can find it by going to https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Select the necessary login choice (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You must log in to the website using the platform linked to your FF ID. Several platforms are available for this purpose, including Google, Facebook, X, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Please note that those with guest accounts are not permitted to use redeem codes. If you have a guest account and want to become eligible for code redemption, link it to one of the aforementioned platforms via the in-game settings.

Step 3: Input an active redeem code into the text box on the screen and press the "Confirm" button. Once you click the button, the status of redemption will be displayed in a dialog box.

Click "Confirm" after entering the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Open Free Fire and claim the FF rewards from the mail section.

Note that it can take up to 24 hours for the rewards to be delivered to you.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.