Garena Free Fire codes for December 17, 2023: Get free costume bundles and characters

There are a lot of users in Free Fire who are unable to shell out diamonds on the new cosmetics being added to the game. As such, there is a constant search for means that provide free rewards. One of the available ways is by using the redeem codes that Garena releases occasionally.

Each code can be employed via the Rewards Redemption Site to get a range of freebies, including skins, costumes, emotes, characters, and even diamonds. However, gamers must hurry to utilize a working code, given the short validity period associated with every one of them.

Free Fire redeem codes for December 17, 2023

Given below is a list of Free Fire redeem codes that you will be able to use on the Rewards Redemption Site for free diamonds and characters:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: As a result of uncertain expiry dates and server restrictions, the redemption codes specified above might not be redeemable for everyone. If you face an error message during redemption, you have no option but to wait for the developers to release new codes.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes via the Rewards Redemption Site

Garena created the Rewards Redemption Site to provide a platform to redeem all the codes for the game. You can learn about the redemption procedure by following the steps that are outlined below:

Step 1: The first step is heading to the Rewards Redemption Site for the game. There are numerous faux websites; you must navigate to the official one at this link.

Use any one of the six login options displayed on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Continue by completing the login via the platform connected to your in-game Free Fire ID. You have access to six choices, some of the most notable being Google, Facebook, and X.

Bear in mind that guest accounts won't function on the Rewards Redemption Site. This is why you must have your accounts linked to any one of the platforms. You can perform the binding process by going to the in-game mail section.

Step 3: You will see a text box appear on the screen, and you will be required to enter the Free Fire code accurately.

Place the code accurately inside the text field emerging on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Your final step is to click the button labelled "Confirm."

In the event that the procedure is successful, the rewards will get deposited into your in-game accounts.

