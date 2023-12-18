Garena Free Fire codes for December 18, 2023: Get free gloo wall skins and vouchers

Free Fire redeem codes have been the go-to source for many users to receive free rewards. Alongside the in-game events, these are probably the only alternative that they can use to get their hands on items like skins, costumes, vouchers, and more at no cost. Garena has been releasing new codes for the battle royale title quite occasionally, and each one is essentially made available via the game’s social media handles or livestreams.

After you receive a working code, you can quickly redeem the same through the Rewards Redemption Site. Upon doing so, the associated items will get delivered straight to their Free Fire accounts through the mail section.

Free Fire redeem codes for December 18, 2023

You can redeem the Free Fire codes provided below to get gloo wall skins and vouchers:

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

XFW4Z6Q882WY

4TPQRDQJHVP4

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

HFNSJ6W74Z48

2FG94YCW9VMV

Note: The aforementioned codes might not be redeemable for everyone due to the associated server restrictions, maximum usage limit, and expiry. As a result, if you face an error regarding the same, you will not be able to utilize those particular codes and will have to wait for the arrival of newer codes.

Step-by-step guide to employing the codes

The Rewards Redemption Site is where you should go in order to employ all the FF redemption codes. The website is easy to utilize, and listed below are the detailed steps for the redemption procedure:

Step 1: Go to Free Fire’s official Rewards Redemption Site by navigating to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Complete the login using the platform associated to your in-game account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Six login options will emerge on the screen: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and X. You must choose the one that is connected to your in-game ID.

When it comes to guest accounts, they aren’t directly eligible for the redemption process. Accordingly, if you are a guest account owner, bind it to any of the platforms stated above.

Step 3: After you have logged in, the text field to place the Free Fire redeem code will emerge on the screen. Accurately insert the code without any typing mistakes.

Click "Confirm" once you enter the code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: The final step is to press “Confirm,” which is located underneath the text box. The redemption status will soon appear on the screen.

If the redemption status tells about a positive completion, you will find the rewards delivered to you in a period of 24 hours.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.