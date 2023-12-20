Garena Free Fire codes for December 20, 2023: Get free costume bundles and emotes

Redeem codes allow Free Fire players to acquire items without spending a single dime. They provide a wide range of rewards (like skins, costumes, emotes, and pets) that would otherwise cost a significant amount of diamonds. As a result, a large chunk of the game's community is constantly on the search for new redeem codes.

Once you find a functional redeem code, you can enter it on the Rewards Redemption Site to get the items pertaining to it. If the redemption process works out, you can collect the rewards by going to the in-game mail section.

Free Fire redeem codes for December 20, 2023

Make use of the following Free Fire redeem codes and get your hands on costume bundles and emotes inside the game:

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FF7MUY4ME6SC

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Note: Because the Free Fire redeem codes above have unclear expiration dates, server limitations, and a maximum usage limit, they may not work for everyone. If an error occurs during redemption, you must wait for Garena to release new codes.

Steps to use Free Fire redeem codes on December 20, 2023

To redeem the codes on the Rewards Redemption Site and obtain rewards, please follow these steps:

Step 1: Use any web browser on your mobile device to navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site. Click here to visit the website.

You should use the necessary login choice on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Complete the login through the option corresponding to your in-game account. Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and X are the six platforms on the Rewards Redemption Site.

You cannot utilize redeem codes on the website if you possess a guest account. You will have to link your guest account to one of the platforms above to become eligible to use codes.

Step 3: You must subsequently copy and paste the FF redemption code into the text box. After you have entered the code, hit Confirm.

You can click on the Confirm button after entering the code (Image via Garena)

The redemption status will be displayed in a dialogue box, indicating whether or not the process was successful.

Step 4: Following a positive completion, open Free Fire on your device and claim the free rewards via the in-game mail section.

The items can take up to 24 hours to get delivered, so you should wait patiently for them to arrive.

